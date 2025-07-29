Tomorrow, July 30: Rep. Barragán to Host Veterans Listening Session Aboard Battleship USS Iowa

As part of House Democrats’ August District Work Period and National Days of Action, U.S. Representative Nanette Barragán (CA-44) will host a Veterans Listening Session aboard the historic Battleship USS Iowa in San Pedro.

Rep. Barragán will be joined by veterans from the Long Beach Area Veterans Collaborative or LBAVC, Veterans Stand Together or VST, Military Order of the Purple Heart or MOPH, and American Legion Post 61 or AL61 to hear directly from those who served about their experiences and needs.

This event comes as Republicans in Congress and the Trump Administration push deep cuts to the VA budget and force tens of thousands of layoffs at VA facilities across the country threatening the care and benefits our veterans earned. In contrast, House Democrats are fighting to fully fund veterans’ services, protect the PACT Act, and ensure no veteran is left behind.

The listening session will conclude with a special recognition of members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart in honor of Purple Heart Day.

Details:

Time: 11 a.m., July 30

Venue: Battleship USS Iowa Museum, 250 South Harbor Blvd, San Pedro

