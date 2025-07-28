Barragán, Salinas, Padilla, Gallego Introduce Mental Health for Latinos Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the nation observes Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Representatives Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.-44) and Andrea Salinas (D-Ore.-02), along with U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), introduced the Mental Health for Latinos Act, legislation to improve mental health outcomes among Latino and Hispanic communities.

Barriers to mental health care within Latino communities cause far too many individuals to suffer in silence. Only 47.4 percent of Hispanic adults ages 18 or older with any mental illness received services in 2023. Between 2010 and 2020, the suicide rate among male Hispanic adults (ages 20 to 64) increased by 35.7 percent, and the rate among women specifically increased by 40.6 percent. Even those who can access services rarely receive the effective, culturally competent care they need.

Informed and culturally competent resources, education materials, and outreach programs are vital to addressing the mental health crisis. The Mental Health for Latinos Act recognizes the unique mental health challenges of the Latino community, aiming to reduce cultural stigma and rectify health care disparities that prevent people from receiving lifesaving mental health services. As the U.S. confronts a worsening mental health crisis, this legislation reinforces the message that there is zero shame in asking for help and that seeking support is a sign of strength.

Specifically, the bill would:

Require the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to develop and implement an outreach and education strategy to promote behavioral and mental health among the Latino and Hispanic populations that: Meets diverse cultural and language needs and is developmentally and age-appropriate, Increases awareness of symptoms of mental illnesses, Provides information on evidence-based, culturally and linguistically appropriate adapted interventions and treatments, Ensures full participation of community members, and Uses a comprehensive public health approach to promoting behavioral health by focusing on the intersection between behavioral and physical health.

Require SAMHSA to report annually to Congress on the extent to which the strategy improved behavioral and mental health outcomes among these populations.

Details:Full text of the bill is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...