Animal Control Services Available Through The City of Carson Beginning July 28

CARSON — The City of Carson has announced animal control services will be available beginning July 28. The city has hired a full-time animal control officer who will respond to animal-related issues and enforce local, county and state animal care codes during designated city service hours: Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents will be able to contact Carson’s Public Safety Department at 310-952-1786 for support with the following:

Loose or stray animals (domestic or wild, on public or private property)

Removal of deceased animals

Complaints involving animal neglect or mistreatment

Questions regarding surrendering animals (dogs only)

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control or DACC will provide limited service to residents after normal business hours, weekends, and holidays and continue to provide backup assistance to the city’s animal control officer in the event of an emergency.

DACC will provide the following services:

Barking or excessive noise complaints

Pet adoptions

Licensing services

Shelter intake for stray animals

Microchipping and vaccination clinics

This expanded framework guarantees broader coverage and support for animal-related needs, enhancing both public safety and animal welfare within the Carson community.

Note: The Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center does not accept cats. Residents seeking guidance on cat-related matters are encouraged to contact either of the numbers below.

Details: City of Carson Public Safety Department 310-952-1786. Carson/Gardena Animal Care Center, call 310-523-9566.

