Professional Baseball Eyes Long Beach Comeback in 2026

In July, Mayor Rex Richardson announced a new effort to bring professional baseball back to the city, directing staff through a city council resolution, approved on July 22, to work collaboratively with California State University, Long Beach or CSULB and the Long Beach Baseball Club or LBBC on a potential agreement that would allow Blair Field to serve as the home for a new independent professional baseball team.

While there is no formal deadline associated with the effort, the goal is to begin play in the 2026 season.

Backed by Innovation Baseball Partners or IBP, which includes members of the Oakland Ballers ownership group, the Long Beach Baseball Club would be the newest franchise in the Pioneer Baseball League or PBL, a historic, independent professional league with deep roots in Western baseball. The Oakland Ballers were highly successful in their inaugural season, finishing with a winning record of 58-38, being named the Trailblazers of the Year by Assemblymember Mia Bonta and receiving the Stewardship Award by the Oakland Heritage Alliance for their revitalization of Raimondi Park. The Long Beach Baseball Club would like to replicate the Ballers’ achievements in the community and complement Long Beach’s celebrated college baseball tradition by helping position the city as a leader in community-centered independent sports.

The city, CSULB, and team representatives will continue formal discussions to prepare Blair Field to host the franchise and engage the community in shaping the team’s identity.

In the months ahead, the community will play a crucial role in shaping the team’s identity through interactive fan initiatives and events that build excitement leading up to opening day.

