Colonna Elected Harbor Commission President

Harbor Commission Vice President Frank Colonna was elected July 28 as president of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners, the five-person board that oversees the Port of Long Beach.

The board also selected Steven Neal as vice president and Sharon L. Weissman as Secretary.

Every July, commissioners select a president and two board officers to serve one-year terms.

The commission’s new officers will begin their terms on Aug. 6. Colonna served two terms on the Long Beach City Council, including two years as vice mayor. Appointed to the Harbor Commission in 2017, he has previously served a one-year term as president of the board, two terms as vice president and two terms as secretary.

“I am honored by the trust my colleagues on the Board have placed in me,” Colonna said. “I look forward to navigating our way through shifting trade policies, building the necessary infrastructure that will keep us competitive and continuing our pursuit to become the first zero-emissions port.”

Details: www.polb.com/environment

