Mayor Bass Appoints First Latina to Lead El Pueblo as General Manager

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass has appointed Domenika Lynch to serve as the new general manager of El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument, which includes the historic Olvera Street and Pico House. With extensive experience leading mission-driven philanthropic organizations and creating spaces where communities can thrive, Lynch will advance Mayor Bass’ vision to reenergize El Pueblo and prepare the site to welcome the world as Los Angeles hosts several major events. Her appointment marks a milestone as she will become the first Latina to lead El Pueblo. With a strong track record in stakeholder engagement, fundraising, strategic planning and coalition-building across sectors, Lynch has dedicated her career to uplifting and expanding opportunity for Latino and other underrepresented communities across the country.

“I’m deeply honored by Mayor Bass’ trust and grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Los Angeles,” said Domenika Lynch. “I look forward to carrying forward her vision to reenergize El Pueblo and to working in close partnership with the City Council, merchants, local leaders, and the broader community. Together, we will reaffirm this historic space as a vibrant destination that reflects the soul, diversity, and promise of Los Angeles. I’m committed to mobilizing the resources, partnerships, and collective energy needed to help it thrive.”

Lynch brings over two decades of experience in community building, fundraising and implementing strategic visions that steward resources toward communities most in need. She currently serves as executive director of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, where she convenes cross-sector leaders to advance economic mobility and systems change for a more prosperous America.

Ms. Lynch’s appointment will be considered by the arts, parks, libraries and community enrichment committee, followed by presentation to the full city council for confirmation.

