Fourteen million people are likely to die by 2030 as a direct result of GOP Congress voting to approve Trump budget rescissions slashing disease prevention funding for USAID, according to an analysis published in The Lancet, Britain’s leading medical journal.

“Higher levels of USAID funding … were associated with a 15% reduction in age-standardised all-cause mortality” from 2001 to 2021, the researchers reported, and “Forecasting models predicted that the current steep funding cuts could result in more than 14,051,750 additional all-age deaths,” with an uncertainty range between 8,475,990 and 19,662,191 deaths. Of those [deaths], 4,537,157 would be children younger than age 5 years, with an uncertainty range between 3,124,796 and 5,910,791 deaths.

Tens of thousands of Americans will die as a result of healthcare cuts in the GOP Murder Budget that Trump signed on July 4, but that number is dwarfed by the scale of death due to the termination of USAID funding.

