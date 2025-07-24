Letters to the Editor: Censorship, Complicity, and the Collapse of Public Trust

The “CHEER OF AGONY”

A cult Republican group and the Heritage Foundation’s agent (Trump) should hold their heads in shame.

When they “cheered” for 17 million men, women, and children to be thrown off Medicare!

When they “cheered” that over 300 hospitals will be closed for the needy and elderly without means to have the proper treatment!

When they “cheered” for millions of children to be thrown off the food programs and go Hungry!

When they “cheered” for a “4 trillion” dollars of debt to be placed on the backs of the American people!

When they “cheered” to fund groups like ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement) that have used and are using “Gestapo” tactics to tear families apart, not the apprehension of criminals!

And lastly, an attempt to damage our economy!

It truly takes a “sadistic mind” to “Cheer” for the Suffering and Pain of hapless and disadvantaged people. But hopefully in the mid-term elections the American people will be “Cheering” by sending the “Cult-Republicans” and supporters back to their dark place!!

Robert Lesley

Carson, CA

Thinned Skin? Silence Public Broadcasting

House Republicans voted to defund public broadcasting, and Southern California families will feel the impact. They’re taking back $4.3 million from PBS SoCal, which provides trusted educational programming, like Sesame Street, and free learning materials from over 1 million children under the age of 5 in our region.

It also eliminates funding for stations like KCRW in Santa Monica and KUSC in Los Angeles, jeopardizing access to local news, cultural programming, and emergency alerts that keep our communities safe and informed.

I voted AGAINST this power grab that takes away money Congress has already allocated. This isn’t about saving money — it’s about silencing voices and access to programming that thin-skinned Donald Trump and his rubber-stamp Republicans don’t like. That’s about as un-American as you can get.

Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44)

TWO PEAS IN A PEDOPHILE POD

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.” — disgusting Donald Trump, in a verified 2003 personal letter Trump sent to his prolific pedophile billionaire best friend Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday. (“Wonderful secret” means rape.)

I assume you’re already familiar with the phrase “politics makes strange bedfellows”, which is one way of describing former partners in sex crimes against children, diddler Donald Trump & jagoff Jeffrey Epstein, America’s two most notorious adjudicated rapists of the 21st Century.

Another way of describing demonic Donald and his pedophile pimp Epstein is they’re the Republican Party’s modern-day role models, two peas in a pedophile pod, falsely pretending to believe in God. Moses himself needs to make a return appearance to smash some stone tablets over demented Donald Trump’s big, empty, orange head.

As a result of their personal perversions, these two sick and stupid, child molesting sociopathic scumbags have terminally tarnished the reputations of two major world religions with their own unforgivable, evil, predatory criminal behavior: #1) Protestant Christianity and #2) Orthodox Judaism. Israel ran Jeffrey Epstein’s child rape ring to blackmail prominent American politicians and businessmen.

Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was undeniably an asset of Israel’s version of the CIA, the child molesting Mossad. And when most Americans finally confront that awful truth, it will be the end of our counterproductive, fake, so-called alliance with the rogue nation/colony called Israel. Good riddance!

Jewish supremacist Jeffrey Epstein, who supposedly committed suicide in 2019 (which is, of course, untrue) can’t be punished for his crimes now, but diabolical Donald Trump can be punished and should be punished, if not by the law in the tangerine tyrant’s nascent dictatorship, then by we the people ourselves by any means necessary!

Speaking of strange political bedfellows, I never thought I’d be in agreement with that notorious neo-Nazi podcaster Nick Fuentes about anything, but when you’re right, you’re right (or in fascist Fuentes’ case, right-wing):

“And now he says if you are not on board with the Epstein coverup, I don’t want your support. You’re a weakling. Fk you. Fk you. You suck. You are fat. You are a joke. You are stupid. You are not funny. You are not as smart as you think you are. And honestly, and if you watch my show, you know I’ve been very critical. I’ve never been this far. This just goes to show this entire thing has been a scam. When we look back on the history of populism in America, we are going to look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in American history. The Liberals were right. The MAGAs were had. They were. When we look back in history, we will see Trump as a scam artist.”

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA

