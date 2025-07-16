County Moves to Streamline Film Permits and Explore $100M Innovation Fund for Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES — In a move to revitalize Los Angeles County’s film and television industry, the Board of Supervisors July 15 approved a motion aimed at cutting red tape, modernizing permitting processes, and exploring new investments to secure the region’s creative future.

The motion directs the Department of Economic Opportunity’s LA County Film Office to work collaboratively with county departments—including the Department of Regional Planning, Fire Department, Public Works, Beaches and Harbors, Parks and Recreation, and the Sheriff’s Department. Together, these departments will examine permitting policies and procedures with the goal of making filming in Los Angeles County more efficient, more affordable, and more competitive when compared to other leading production hubs such as Georgia, New York, and Texas.

The motion also calls for an exploration of a public-private evergreen fund, a proposed $80 to $100 million investment strategy designed to support emerging technology start-ups in the film and television sector. County officials will work with the Center for Strategic Partnerships and the Department of Arts and Culture to assess the structure of the fund, identify potential funding sources, evaluate workforce impacts, and ensure long-term sustainability. The goal of this initiative is to fuel innovation, create high quality local jobs, and keep production spending rooted in Los Angeles County.

“This motion models how local government can do its part to support the film industry,” stated Paul Audley, President of FilmLA, the County’s official film office. “Today’s vote was a vote to support an industry that needs every bit of help it can get and reaffirms its vital role in the economy.”

With the entertainment industry still recovering from the pandemic and the dual Hollywood strikes of 2023, today’s action comes at a critical moment. The Board’s approval sets in motion a series of reports and feasibility studies over the next 120 days, all designed to accelerate solutions that streamline processes, reduce costs, and foster innovation while balancing the needs of local communities.

