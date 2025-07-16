County News: Solis Defends Immigrants, Hahn Seeks Ban on Police Anonymity

Solis Leads Efforts to Sustain Immigrant Communities Following Relentless Raids

Board of Supervisors approve four motions to provide cash aid, pet relief, worker-equipment return program for those detained, and more.

These motions will:

Work to establish a work equipment return program for those detained

Expand the County’s pet foster program and resources for pet families; make room for rising pets left behind from immigration enforcement

Provide cash aid for impacted workers and their families

Expand the small business interruption fund, which is set to launch in August

Expand the county’s restaurant meals program for increased meal access for CalFresh recipients

Authorize county counsel to pursue legal action against federal restrictions limiting undocumented immigrants’ access to Head Start and other federal programs

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today advanced four motions introduced by Chair Pro Tem and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. The actions aim to protect immigrant communities, expand access to food programs, and prepare for the widespread impacts of recent federal legislation that slashes critical services.

“Families are being torn apart by immigration raids, and our safety net is being dismantled by harmful federal policies,” said Chair Pro Tem Solis. “These motions are about protecting our most vulnerable residents and pushing back against unjust decisions that threaten the well-being of Angelenos. We are sending a clear message: Los Angeles County stands with our immigrant communities, and we will continue to fight to ensure that every resident, regardless of immigration status, has the dignity and support they need to survive and thrive.”

The first motion requests a report with recommendations and an assessment of the feasibility of creating a program to retrieve, safeguard, and return equipment or belongings such as food trucks and vending carts left behind in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County by individuals detained due to immigration enforcement actions. Moreover, the motion responds to a rise in animal surrenders due to deportations and expands the county’s pet foster care program and promotes resources for families unable to care for their pets due to immigration enforcement. It also calls for the development and launch of an outreach campaign to educate impacted communities about their rights, the process for recovering withheld or unpaid wages, and how to navigate financial recovery after deportation. The motion seeks a report on modifying an existing county hotline to accept international collect calls from deported individuals needing help to retrieve earned income. Additionally, it directs county departments to establish a cash aid fund within 30 days to support workers and families affected by recent immigration raids, and calls for the expansion of the small business interruption fund, which is set to launch in August.

For more information on the cash aid fund, residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts from the county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs at: dcba.lacounty.gov.

The second motion, co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, reviews the impacts of the recently signed federal “Big Bill,” which includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts benefiting the wealthy while reducing funding for Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, and other essential services. These cuts could lead to the closure of hospitals and community clinics, harming county residents, reducing departmental funding, shrinking the workforce, and hindering economic development. The bill also includes stricter work requirements and significant increases in funding for immigration enforcement. The motion directs county departments to report back in 30 days on how the legislation will affect local hospitals, public services, and the broader economy.

The third motion, also co-authored by Supervisor Horvath, responds to a recent policy change by the Trump administration that limits undocumented immigrants’ access to key federal programs, including Head Start, community health centers, behavioral health services, and many more. The motion directs county counsel to file public comment in opposition and join legal action pushing back where appropriate. It also instructs county departments to report back within 15 days on expected impacts to service access in Los Angeles County.

“As the social safety net of the County, we have a responsibility to protect every resident who calls Los Angeles home, including the immigrant families who enhance our communities and contribute billions of dollars in taxes,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “These families deserve access to health care, education, and the programs that ensure their well-being – not barriers that put their lives at risk. This motion is about keeping real services in place for real people — because when parents can take their children to the doctor and workers can get the help they need, our communities don’t just survive; they move forward.”

The fourth motion, co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, seeks to expand participation in the county’s restaurant meals program, which allows eligible CalFresh recipients, including older adults, people with disabilities, and unhoused residents, to purchase hot meals from participating restaurants. While there are more than 26,000 restaurants across Los Angeles County, only about 2,300 are currently enrolled in the program. The motion calls for a coordinated outreach strategy to increase participation and ensure food access is equitable across communities, especially those affected by wildfires and immigration enforcement.

“The Restaurant Meals Program really is a win-win. It helps people who are struggling — whether they’re unhoused, older, or living with a disability — get a hot, healthy meal. And at the same time, it gives our local restaurants a much-needed boost while many are trying to recover from the wildfires or are seeing the impact of the ongoing ICE raids,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Our communities are being hit hard and this is just one of the ways we can help folks get through these tough times.”

Since warrantless raids began in Los Angeles County on June 6, the Board of Supervisors has passed 11 motions introduced by chair pro tem Solis, including one authorizing legal action against the federal government’s unlawful enforcement tactics. That lawsuit resulted in a temporary restraining order forcing a halt to these illegal raids in Los Angeles county and six other counties.

Amid ICE Raids, Hahn Moves to Prohibit Law Enforcement from Concealing Identities

LOS ANGELES — In response to growing public concern over masked ICE agents, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn introduced a motion today to prohibit law enforcement officers from concealing their identities while on duty in unincorporated areas of the county.

“Across the county, people are being pulled out of their cars, beaten, and ripped from their families by men in tactical gear with balaclavas, no badges, and no names,” said Supervisor Hahn. “That’s not how law enforcement in a democracy should operate. Residents have a right to know who is stopping them, questioning them, and detaining them.”

Since the ICE raids began in early June, residents across LA County have reported disturbing encounters with plainclothes or masked agents — many refusing to identify themselves or display any form of official credentials. These incidents have sparked fear and confusion over potential impersonation and abuse.

Supervisor Hahn’s motion calls for the creation of a county ordinance that would:

Prohibit law enforcement officers, including federal agents, from wearing masks or personal disguises while interacting with the public in the course of their duties in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County — with limited exceptions such as for medical protection, fire/smoke safety, or undercover operations. Require all law enforcement officers, including federal agents, to visibly display identification and agency affiliation while performing their duties in public spaces within the unincorporated county.

The Board of Supervisors will consider the motion at their next board meeting on July 29, and if passed, county counsel will be directed to return within 60 days with draft ordinance language.

