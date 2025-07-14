Art Exhibition: Robin Jack Sarner — Anamnesis: Remembering What We Forgot to Be

Anamnesis: Remembering What We Forgot to Be is a solo exhibition by artist Robin Jack

Sarner, exploring the layered relationship between memory, material and the self.

Through an intuitively constructed body of mixed media paintings, Sarner invites viewers to consider the quiet, persistent presence of the original soul, the self that existed before the world intervened.

Employing gesture, color, texture, and historical ephemera, Sarner builds contemplative visual narratives that bridge past and present. The use of deteriorating materials and antiquated objects embodies both fragility and endurance, inviting nostalgia and a sense of childhood memories.

At the heart of this exhibition lies a question both personal and universal: What does it mean to return to the self we were always meant to be? Anamnesis becomes an emotional plea to remember what we once knew but were made to forget.

For more information, please contact: https://www.gallery612.com

Time: 6 to 9 p.m., opening reception, July 19. The show runs July 14 to Aug. 3

Details: art@gallery612.com; 424-744-8064

Venue: Gallery 612, 612 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica

