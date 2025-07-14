LA County Leaders Denounce Federal Policy as Cruel Attack on Immigrant Access to Lifesaving Health Services

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director, LA County Public Health, Dr. Christina Ghaly, director, LA County Health Services and Dr. Lisa Wong, director, LA County Mental Health Services respectively, on July 11 made the following statement.

We are deeply saddened by the federal administration’s decision to bar undocumented Californians from accessing critical federally funded health and social service programs.

At LA County’s health departments, we are guided by the fundamental belief that health care is a human right and essential for the well-being of all people. We stand united in our commitment to ensuring that every person — regardless of immigration status — can seek the healthcare services they need without fear or barriers.

This new federal policy threatens to undermine that mission. The changes announced will have a massive impact on physical health, mental health, and substance use programs run by our departments and delivered through our valued and trusted community clinic and community partners. These programs are lifelines for individuals and families, and restricting access risks not only worsening health outcomes, but also deepening systemic inequities across our communities.

When people are afraid to seek care — or are blocked from accessing it altogether —prevention opportunities are limited, illnesses go untreated, mental health crises escalate, and substance use disorders worsen. Delayed care can lead to higher rates of emergency room visits, hospitalizations, homelessness, and the spread of communicable diseases. Ultimately, denying people the ability to receive timely care threatens the health of entire communities, not just those directly affected.

Moreover, this action will have a chilling effect on all patients seeking care, including U.S. citizens, spreading fear and uncertainty that keep people from accessing services that protect both individual and public health. It will also strain public and private providers’ ability to fund and sustain the services our communities rely on to stay healthy.

We are actively working to understand the full impact of this policy for LA County Health Services, Public Health, and Mental Health, and we remain steadfast in our dedication to care for all who need us. We urge federal leaders to reconsider policies that deny health care to vulnerable members of our communities and instead prioritize the health, dignity, and humanity of every person.

