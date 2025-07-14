Letters to the Editor: “City of San Pedro?” Faux News Fumbles, ICE Theater, and the Plastic Politics of Kristi Noem

City of San Pedro?

San Pedro needs to be its own city with a mayor and city council, just like Lomita, Gardena, etc.

We have a great history, a unique multicultural population, and we are proud to be from San Pedro.

Los Angeles is too big; they keep the Harbor and Terminal Island. The rest is in San Pedro, the original boundary from the cemetery to South Shores. Take back the neighborhoods RPV took from us.

Maybe start a petition. We have a lot of smart and talented people here. I am not one of them. But I will help.

Mike Puliselich

San Pedro

Faux News Lies

If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, they should face consequences — just like they did in the Dominion case.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Jesse Watters falsely claimed I lied about a call with Trump. That’s not just wrong, it’s defamatory.

If Fox and Jesse Watters do the right thing and correct the record, I’ll drop the lawsuit.

But until they’re willing to tell the truth, I’ll keep fighting back against their propaganda machine. This goes beyond setting the record straight. It’s about holding right wing media outlets accountable when they knowingly mislead the public.

Lies have consequences, and I won’t let Fox News get away with this one.

Gavin Newsom, Gov. State of California

ICE Show in MacArthur Park

Monday morning, I went to MacArthur Park, where I saw federal agents, military vehicles, and federalized troops – another example of the administration ratcheting up the chaos by deploying what looked like a military operation in our American city. It is very important to me that the truth be told to the American people about what happened here: children were at summer camp when federal agents descended on the park. What I saw today looked like a city under siege and under occupation.

To have armored vehicles deployed on the streets of our city, to federalize the National Guard, to have the U.S. Marines who are trained to kill abroad, deployed to our city – all of this is outrageous and it is un-American. It’s clear that this is all part of a political agenda to terrorize immigrants and signal that they need to stay at home when there are entire sectors of our economy that rely on immigrant workers.

The White House is continuing its all-out assault on our American city, and the administration continues to try to silence us with threats of arrest, lawsuits and funding cuts.

I will continue to tell the truth. And all of us in LA will continue to stand together, with our unity only growing stronger.

Mayor Karen Bass

Los Angeles

Plastic Surgery Disaster Kristi Noem

Haven’t you noticed how that neo-Nazi nutbag numbskull Kristi Noem (R-SD) looks exactly like an anorexic, bulimic version of Marie Osmond? Do those two share the same incompetent, overpaid plastic surgeon?

Speaking of expensive incompetence, “Homeland Security” (a departmental name taken directly from the Republican Party’s favorite fascist dictator after the tangerine tyrant Trump, Adolf Hitler) is nothing but a gigantic joke under the asinine auspices of that right-wing Trumptarded trollop Kristi Noem. Crazy Kristi is far too busy with her own personal criminality collecting bribes and payoffs to actually perform the public position that you and I are paying corrupt Kristi a six-figure salary plus perks for.

And conservative crackpot jagoff jezebel Kristi Noem is of course preoccupied with performing fellatio and other decidedly unChristian perverted sex acts on her also-married boy toy Corey Lewandowski who is also cheating on his spouse! Praise Jesus. When do we get to hear crying cheater Kristi Noem’s tear-strewn, sobbing speech Jimmy Swaggart style, saying she has sinned against God? (Let alone against Mrs. Noem’s cuckolded husband back home in snowy South Dakota.)

Then there’s the as of yet unexplained recent visit to the hospital emergency room by Secretary Noem (R-stands for racist) due to her so-called “allergic reaction”. Yeah, right. It’s more like her new plastic surgery produced Marie Osmond lookalike face is being rejected by the rest of her slutty body.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA.

Like this: Like Loading...