45,000 Grocery Workers at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions Vote Yes to Ratify New Contracts

LOS ANGELES — Members of United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW Locals 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428 and 1442 July 11 voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Ralphs, a subsidiary of Kroger, and Albertsons (Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions). The contracts were reached after months of negotiations and active participation from thousands of Southern California grocery workers.

The six UFCW Locals released the following statement:

“The journey to contract ratification saw a record turnout of grocery workers, customers, and community members, all fighting for the same thing – better stores, better lives, better communities. They fought to ensure that grocery workers could feed their own families and afford health benefits and a dignified retirement at the end of a long career. They also fought for more staffing to improve the customer experience at their stores.

“Their fight took to the streets where they organized numerous rallies and marches that showed their power. It took to their stores where they stood up and demonstrated their unity by signing petitions and wearing buttons. Grocery workers also joined with customers in the fight for better staffing, talking to over 3,000 customers about their shopping experiences and sharing their feedback with these companies that can afford to do better. These actions built the strength needed to reach this agreement. Only by rising up together were grocery workers able to make a change in their workplaces that will benefit all grocery workers and customers in the future.”

Key provisions of the agreement include:

Substantial wage increases

A new supplemental pension plan to help workers in their retirement

Increased healthcare benefit contributions and faster healthcare eligibility for new hires

Staffing language that includes the union in evaluating reasonable staffing levels that address efficient operation of the store, the health and safety of employees, and the quality of customer service

This contract will go into effect immediately for over 45,000 essential grocery workers in Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions locations across Southern California.

Background

The UFCW California locals represent over 45,000 grocery workers across Central and Southern California. These workers are employed at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions. Visit the campaign at www.groceryworkersrising.org.

Workers’ separate contracts with Ralphs and Albertsons expired March 2, 2025.

Workers at Stater Bros., Gelson’s, Super A, and El Super stores in Southern California are currently negotiating similar terms with their employers.

