AI Breakthrough in Breast Cancer Detection Now Covered for Many Southern California Women

LOS ANGELES — One of the largest health networks in Southern California, managing nearly 600,000 members, has announced that RadNet’s EBCD program will now be included as a benefit in their members’ health plans.

Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group, affiliates of Heritage Provider Network or HPN, are the first providers to offer the AI-powered breast cancer detection service to all of their mammogram-eligible patients. These medical groups, predominantly located in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties contract with most major health insurance carriers. Additionally, RadNet will launch an ongoing patient-outreach program to increase compliance within these medical groups and improve patient outcomes.

RadNet’s EBCD program uses AI to help its breast radiologists detect even subtle lesions by pointing out areas of suspicion that are not always visible to the human eye. After the radiologist reads the exam, the AI acts as another set of eyes, and performs an additional review. If there is a suspicious finding, a second radiologist is brought in to consult, providing yet another set of eyes on the imaging.

“The closest we can come to a cure is early detection,” explained Dr. Jason McKellop, Medical Director at Breastlink Tarzana. “EBCD delivers that extra layer of scrutiny, and many thousands of patients, to this point, have benefitted from its use.”

Since rolling out the EBCD program, impact analysis on clinical performance has shown a 21% increase in cancer detection in all women, and a 23% increase in breast cancer detection in women with dense breasts. EBCD has assisted radiologists in detecting over 500 cancers. (Statistics based on an analysis performed on data gathered over a 2-year period of clinical use.) It is estimated that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime, but when breast cancer is detected in its earliest stage, when treatment options are most optimal, the five-year survival rate is 99% (American Cancer Society). To find a RadNet women’s imaging center near you, visit www.radnet.com

