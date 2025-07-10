KAPSLOK and More at The Sardine

KAPSLOK is touring the entire West Coast, plus Nevada and Utah, and will be stopping at The Sardine on July 17. Bands Mr. Dinkles and Breakaway State are also playing that night.

The Seattle band just released their latest album, Pike Place Pipe Bomb. The EP sounds like a summer R&B classic that’s disrupted by audio feedback when a microphone gets too close to a speaker. Truth be told, it’s an apt description of how life changed for Americans over the past 171 days. But they called that track, ”This Is Your Brain on Fun!”

Red Heart is both nostalgic and Pop. If I were driving cross-country, it would be on the playlist in heavy rotation. Then, three songs in, there’s GFSF, a clear reaction to Trump, Elon Musk, and ICE raids. They put an explanation point on “Fuck Trump!”

The members of KAPSLOK come from Alaska, Seattle, and New York but have melded their differing musical backgrounds into a bond in Seattle’s DIY scene, creating music in tune with folks on the ground while at the same time nostalgic. Their style is versatile and high energy.

Checkout the rest of the album, Pike Place Pipe Bomb, at https://kapslok-seattle.bandcamp.com/

Time: 8 p.m., July 17

Cost: $10

Details: https://www.thesardinepedro.com

Venue: The Sardine, 1101 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

