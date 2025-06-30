Federal Judge Rules City of LA Failed to Fulfill Agreement to Provide Shelter for Homeless People

On June 24, Federal Judge David O. Carter issued a ruling stating that the City of Los Angeles failed to meet a previous settlement agreement to create housing for homeless people in the city, the LAist reported. The LA Alliance for Human Rights sued the city for not reaching a previous settlement agreement, and the court stated that the city breached it by missing milestones on creating 12,915 shelter beds by June 2027, as well as failing to provide plans on how it would achieve this. Carter’s ruling also stated that the city did not correctly report encampment reductions and did not provide correct data when requested.

To remedy the agreement, Cater’s ruling stated that the city must provide a bed plan by Oct. 3, 2025, as well as provide milestones of how it will meet the agreement by June 2027. In addition, it must provide encampment data meeting the court’s definition each quarter, and provide more details of housing units that already existed physically prior to the settlement, and how the city converted it to housing for homeless people. In addition, it ruled that the city and the LA Alliance for Human Rights agree to a third-party monitor to oversee the progress and ask questions on behalf of the public.

“Every day, the people of Los Angeles wake up to the sight of human suffering in every part of the City—people sleeping on sidewalks, searching for safety, shelter, or just a place to use the bathroom,” Carter wrote in his ruling. “And every day, those living on the streets wake to another morning of uncertainty, exposed to danger, stripped of privacy, dignity, and hope.”

Carter wrote that these remedies are progress, not punishment.

