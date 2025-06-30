San Pedro and Long Beach to Host Olympic Sailing Competitions

LA28 Games announced on June 30 that the sailing events for the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028 would be held in San Pedro and Long Beach. In particular, the Port of Los Angeles will host six sailing events: men’s and women’s dinghy, men’s and women’s Skiff, mixed dinghy and mixed multihull. Belmont Shore in Long Beach will host four events: men’s and women’s windsurfing and men’s and women’s kite.

The competitions will be staged consecutively, first with the Long Beach competitions, then the San Pedro ones.

This is not the first time the Olympics have been to either location, the Port of LA hosted sailing competitions at its outer harbor in 1932, and Long Beach hosted sailing in 1984.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/San-Pedro-games

