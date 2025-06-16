Port of LA Adopts 2025–26 Budget

LOS ANGELES — June 12, 2025 – The Los Angeles Harbor Commission June 12 approved a 2025/26 fiscal year (FY) budget of $2.7 billion for the Port of Los Angeles, a 3.1% or $82.5 million increase over the previous fiscal year’s adopted budget. Port investments in the coming fiscal year will continue to focus on strategic priorities of business, community, sustainability and workforce development.

“We come into this budget in a strong position, with nine consecutive years of positive cash flow,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Yet in the face of global trade and economic uncertainties, it’s more important than ever to navigate with a steady hand, remaining focused on our planning and priorities.”

The proposed budget for FY 2025/26 anticipates cargo volumes of 8.2 million TEUs, a decrease of approximately 9.9% over the previous fiscal year’s adopted budget.

In the FY 2025/26 budget, operating revenues are forecast at $657.6 million. Approximately $470.3 million of those revenues are expected to be generated by shipping services at the port. Operating expenses are estimated at $427.1 million.

The port’s capital improvement program focused on strengthening it’s operational capabilities and financial stability will continue in FY 2025/26, with an investment of $231.3 million, down $18.1 million or 7.2% relative to the FY 2024/25 adopted budget.

Funding to support major terminal and transportation construction projects in the coming year include $47.6 million toward the $130 million State Route 47/Vincent Thomas Bridge & Front St./Harbor Blvd. Interchange Reconfiguration; $26.3 million to support the $73.8 million Berths 302-305 On-Dock Rail Expansion; and another $24.4 million for two Marine Oil Terminal Engineering and Maintenance Standards (MOTEMs) projects at Berths 238-239 and Berths 167-169.

Public access and environmental enhancement projects are slated to receive $23.2 million in the coming fiscal year. That total includes $2.8 million toward the $76.6 million Wilmington Waterfront Avalon pedestrian bridge and promenade gateway project, and $8.6 million toward the $501 million zero emissions port electrification & operations or ZEPEO project.

