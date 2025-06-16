LONG BEACH — Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC proudly celebrates the contributions and achievements of Black healthcare leaders in our community. We recognize the vital role these individuals play in ensuring equitable access to quality care and fostering a more inclusive healthcare environment.

This year, SMMC spotlight’s Carolyn Caldwell, President and CEO, and Gloria Carter, Chief Nursing Executive Officer, of SMMC respectively.Caldwell has been instrumental in advancing patient safety and maintaining SMMC’s “A” rating for hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group. Carter has led clinical nursing initiatives to improve maternal care outcomes sustaining SMMC’s rank among the nation’s best maternity hospitals.

“Juneteenth is a time for reflection and recommitment. We must continue to break down barriers and create opportunities for Black healthcare professionals to thrive,” said Caroyln Caldwell,

FACHE, President and CEO. “By ensuring diverse leadership, we can better address the unique health needs of our community and build a healthier future for all.”

Caldwell and Carter’s leadership exemplifies the dedication and excellence that are essential to advancing healthcare for all. SMMC supports and celebrates Black professionals in healthcare, ensuring their voices are heard and their contributions are valued.

