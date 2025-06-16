Murder Investigation – 17th Street and Santa Fe Avenue LB

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult that occurred on June 14, in the area of 17th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

About 11:31 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved by the Long Beach Fire Department. Fire Department personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting and are working to identify a possible suspect(s).

The victim has been identified as Jesse Stiles, a 43-year-old resident of Long Beach.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Juan Carlos Reyes and Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Or anonymously at 800-222-8477,www.lacrimestoppers.org

