CA Pesticide Watch: Public Input on 1,3-D Cuts & EJ Panel Nominations Open

DPR and OEHHA Open Public Comment on Modified Proposed Regulations Restricting 1,3-D Use in California

The Department of Pesticide Regulation or DPR and the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment or OEHHA June 5 announced next steps in the joint-and-mutual development of regulations to restrict 1,3-dichloropropene (1,3-D) use to address cancer risks for occupational bystanders.

After the initial 45-day public comment period on the proposed regulations closed in January 2025, DPR and OEHHA reviewed the comments and scientific peer reviews. Limited regulatory changes are proposed on the regulations, and they are specified in the notice of proposed modifications. Public comments will be accepted on the regulatory changes and the scientific peer review as part of a 15-day comment period, open June 5 through the end of day June 20.

To review the proposed modifications to the regulations, visit DPR’s website. Comments on the changes to the proposed regulations can be submitted to DPR through the online comment portal SmartComment, or sent by email to dpr24001@cdpr.ca.gov.

Details: Read the press release here.

Nominations open for the Department of Pesticide Regulation’s Environmental Justice Advisory Committee

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation opened its first nomination period to identify representatives from rural and urban communities impacted by pesticide use, including Native American, tribal, or indigenous groups, farmworker advocates, socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers and scientists with environmental justice backgrounds that are interested in serving on the department’s new environmental justice advisory committee or EJAC.

To apply, applicants can fill out an application form at:https://tinyurl.com/EJAC-application.

In addition, provide a recommendation letter from an environmental justice organization, community group, or other organization or entity implementing program work that seeks to achieve environmental justice. Mail all materials to EJACinfo@cdpr.ca.gov by June 30.

