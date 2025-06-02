Port of Long Beach Awards $355,000 in Scholarships to Support Future Workforce

The Port of Long Beach last week presented $355,000 in scholarships to 190 local high school and college students interested in studying and training in port-related fields including engineering, environmental science, maritime law and technical trades.

The scholarships were announced at the port’s annual Celebrating Education event, which brings together students, educators, policy makers and business leaders to highlight the port’s education outreach programs and recognize the accomplishments of students involved.

“Trade is a pillar of economic vitality in our country, and that’s even more true in Southern California,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “With 691,000 jobs here connected to the Port’s operations, or 1 out of 17, it’s important to introduce young people and continuing students to careers in the maritime industry. We are committed to not only investing but expanding our educational outreach so the Port and community continue to thrive.”

Since 1993, the port has awarded more than $2.2 million in scholarships to students pursuing careers in international trade and goods movement. This year’s scholarships went to students from local high schools, Long Beach City College, Cal State Long Beach and Orange Coast College.

The port also announced new educational partnerships. At the high school level, the port is starting its third high school pathway program in partnership with the Long Beach Unified School District, called the BEACH Pathway at Long Beach Polytechnic High School. Launching this fall, the four-year program will welcome 125 students into a curriculum supporting the Port’s Zero Emissions, Energy Resilient Operations, or ZEERO Program. Adopted in 2023, the ZEERO program seeks to advance efforts by the commercial maritime and goods movement industry to fight climate change.

The port will also expand its partnership with LBCC by supporting two programs, one new, during a “Summer of Learning” at the college:

The new Bright Path Program is an eight-week paid, noncredit college electrical program for high school students created in partnership with LBCC and the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools program to introduce 25 students to the electrical trades career path. It was developed in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Electrical Training Institute.

The Trades Summer Camp for high school students includes hands-on exploration activities introducing students to skilled trades. The free, noncredit weeklong courses are held at LBCC’s Trades, Technology and Community Learning Campus. The port is providing funding to expand the camps from 200 to 400 available spots annually and providing transportation for students in surrounding portside communities.

In addition to the program support, the port is sponsoring a new LBCC Tools scholarship, assisting graduating students in skilled trades in purchasing tools to launch their careers by providing $1,000 to each recipient. An initial 11 students are receiving the award.

Details: www.polb.com/education.

Like this: Like Loading...