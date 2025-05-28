SoCal Grocery Store Workers Announce Unfair Labor Practice Strike Authorization Votes

LOS ANGELES — United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW Locals 324 and 770, together representing over 30,000 grocery workers, May 28 announced they will be scheduling unfair labor practice or ULP strike authorization votes next week following labor violations by Kroger and Albertsons throughout negotiations that have prevented workers from getting the fair contract they deserve.

The UFCW Local 324 and 770 Bargaining Committee said the following:

“When we started negotiating with Kroger and Albertsons on a new contract in February, we came to the table willing to put in the time and work to get a fair deal. But instead of working with us towards a reasonable contract, our employers would rather disrespect us to our faces, offer proposals that grossly underestimate our value and their wealth, and engage in multiple labor violations.

“Kroger and Albertsons’ unfair labor practices, from unlawful surveillance of members that have been active in the contract campaign, interrogation of workers at actions, threats, to retaliation for union activity, are nothing more than an attempt to strong-arm us into accepting an offer that is far less than what we deserve.

“Everyone deserves fair negotiations without fear of retaliation. We deserve fully staffed stores and fair pay that reflects our work. No one deserves to be bullied at work. By violating our rights, Kroger and Albertsons are making it harder to serve our customers and keep our stores running. That’s why we’ve been forced to take this Unfair Labor Practice strike authorization vote.

“Moving forward, we will continue to stand together with our fellow UFCW members, our customers, and our communities as we take this important next step in making our voices heard.”

UFCW members at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions in Southern California will start taking unfair labor practice strike authorization votes the first week of June. The results of the strike authorization votes will be announced after voting ends and our members are informed on June 11, 2024.

ABOUT GROCERY WORKERS RISING

Grocery Workers Rising is 65,000 essential grocery workers across Southern California rising up for what they deserve. Visit the campaign at www.groceryworkersrising.org.

These workers are employed at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Stater Bros., Gelson’s and Super A stores. Their current contract expired on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

These 65,000 grocery workers make up the largest union grocery contract in the nation, are rising up and fighting for:

Living wages

Affordable healthcare benefits

A reliable pension

More staffing and better working conditions for a better customer experience

Tens of thousands of additional union workers at Kroger and Albertsons –the parent companies of Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions– have contracts that have recently expired and could soon take strike authorization votes. If approved, these actions would bring over 100,000 Kroger and Albertsons workers to the brink of a strike at the same time, creating a major labor disruption for two of the nation’s largest grocery chains this summer, their busiest season of the year.

