Murder Investigation – 200 Block of Pacific Coast Highway, LB

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult that occurred on May 27, in the 200 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.

About 10:59 p.m., officers responded to a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel who determined the victim deceased at the scene.



Homicide detectives are investigating the motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting. Detectives are working to identify a possible suspect(s).

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Leticia Gamboa and Oscar Valenzuela at 562-570-7244. Anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

