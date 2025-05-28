Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom May 22 announced the following appointments:

Nicole Thibeau, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the State Board of Pharmacy, where she has served since 2021. Thibeau has been director of Pharmacy Services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center since 2013. She was the pharmacist in charge at Target Pharmacy from 2012 to 2013. Thibeau was the pharmacist in charge at CVS Pharmacy from 2009 to 2012. She earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Thibeau is a Democrat.

Seyron Foo, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of Psychology, where he has served since 2017. Foo has been senior program officer at the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation since 2022, where he was previously senior advocacy officer from 2020 to 2022. He held several positions at Southern California Grantmakers from 2016 to 2020, including vice president of public policy and government relations, director of public policy and government relations, and senior manager of public policy and government relations. Foo was a senior policy analyst for the director’s office at the City of Long Beach Public Works Department from 2015 to 2016. He was a David M. Wodynski memorial fellow at the Long Beach city manager’s office from 2014 to 2015. Foo held multiple positions for Senate Majority Leader Ellen M. Corbett in the California State Senate from 2009 to 2012, including legislative aide and Senate fellow. Foo earned a Master in Public Affairs degree from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Rhetoric and Political Science from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Foo is a Democrat.

Like this: Like Loading...