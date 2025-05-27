“Dream Big” Returns on June 18 With Coalition Supporting Small Business During Uncertain Times

Amid economic uncertainty, shifting policy landscapes, and persistent inflation, one of Southern California’s newest small business events is making its return. The third annual Dream Big: Small Business Empowerment Forum will take place on June 18, bringing together a powerful coalition of leaders, corporations, and changemakers committed to advancing diverse entrepreneurs.

This year’s theme, “Rise in Uncertain Times,” addresses the challenges facing today’s business community. In the face of Trump-era tariffs, anti-immigration policies, and volatile federal oversight, Dream Big equips entrepreneurs with actionable tools, inspiration, and direct access to opportunities—from high-level procurement strategies to AI-driven proposal development.

Event Highlights

Town Hall: “Rise in Uncertain Times”

Moderated by prominent media and policy voices, the town hall will feature:

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)

Stephen Cheung, CEO, LA County Economic Development Corporation

Eleanor Torres, executive managing director, Port of Long Beach

Jesus Chavez, president/general manager, TelevisaUnivision Los Angeles

Leticia Rhi Buckley, CEO, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Additional speakers to be announced

Keynote Presentation

Lisa Rehurek, CEO of The RFP Success Company, will deliver a high-impact session on crafting winning proposals and leveraging AI to fuel small business growth.

Culinary Experience

Attendees will enjoy cuisine by Pez Cantina, a Latina-owned, Zagat-rated restaurant known for modern coastal Mexican fare.

Free Virtual Master Class – May 29

In celebration of Small Business Month, Dream Big will host a free virtual pre-event on May 29, led by keynote speaker Lisa Rehurek. This hands-on session on AI-powered proposal writing will give entrepreneurs a valuable head start ahead of the main forum.

Partners and Sponsors

Dream Big 2025 is proudly presented by LAVA and supported by organizations dedicated to inclusive economic development:

TelevisaUnivision Los Angeles – Supporting small business owners through its entrepreneurship programs POSiBLE

Port of Long Beach – Awarded over $55 million in small business contracts in FY2023; celebrating 20 years of its Green Port Policy

McCarthy Building Companies – Leading community engagement through its partner development program

Construction Contractors Alliance – Helping to grow underutilized business enterprises and underserved communities in construction contracting

Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation or VSEDC – Empowering South LA through wealth-building, marketing, and financial literacy programs

Latino Media Collaborative – Delivering culturally responsive media to drive social impact

Strategic Partners

California African American Chamber of Commerce

Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation or LAEDC

Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council

Hispanic Coalition of Small Business

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 18

Details: Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dream-big-small-business-empowerment-forum-tickets-1101189420199?aff=oddtdtcreator

Venue: La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St, Los Angeles

