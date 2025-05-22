LA News: County Launches Culinary Training Program for Justice Impacted, Unhoused Individuals and Governors LA Appointments

LA County Launches Culinary Training Program Providing Pathways to Careers for Justice-Impacted and Formally Unhoused Individuals

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO, in partnership with First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Homeboy Industries, and the Weingart Center May 21 launched the Care First Village Culinary Training Program — a new workforce development program designed to provide skills, support, and career pathways to justice-impacted and formerly unhoused residents of Los Angeles County.

Funded by DEO through the Care First Community Investment or CFCI initiative with $89,000 in support from DEO and $8,000 from the office of Supervisor Solis, the nine-week, cohort-based program delivers hands-on culinary instruction for residents of the Hilda L. Solis Care First Village. The program supports individuals impacted by the justice system, gang involvement, and housing insecurity.

Participants will train in small cohorts of five to seven individuals, with a program goal of enrolling 21 participants and achieving a graduation rate of 85% or higher. Graduates will be equipped with real-world culinary skills, a ServSafe Food Handler Certification, and access to transportation and training stipends, interview attire, and career coaching. The program also serves as a bridge to further training or employment through DEO’s high road training partnerships or HRTPs, registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, and Homeboy’s broader job placement network.

“By meeting people where they are and providing them with tools, training, and wraparound services, we’re building real, inclusive pathways into LA County’s growing hospitality and food service sectors,” shared LA County Department of Economic Opportunity Director Kelly LoBianco. “We are proud to invest in this program and the Healthy Village concept with Supervisor Solis and partners.”

The program has officially kicked off with its first cohort of seven participants, who began their training with the support of Homeboy’s professional culinary team and community mentors.

Details: opportunity.lacounty.gov.

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom May 20 and 21 announced the following appointments:

Jacob Arkatov, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California.Arkatov has been an associate at O’Melveny & Myers since 2022. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Georgetown University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Arkatov is a Democrat.

Ross Szabo, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being. Szabo has been the Wellness Director of Geffen Academy at University of California, Los Angeles since 2016 and the Chief Executive Officer at Human Power Project since 2013. He was an NGO Capacity Builder in the Peace Corps from 2010 to 2012. Szabo was Director of Outreach at the National Mental Health Awareness Campaign from 2002 to 2010. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Educational Psychology at Ball State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from American University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Szabo is registered with no party preference.

