As Summer Approaches, Dignity Health Urges Californians to Stay Safe on the Road During the “100 Deadliest Days”

LONG BEACH — Memorial Day and Labor Day are often associated with beach days, road trips, and summer memories. But for traffic safety experts, this stretch of time is known as the “100 Deadliest Days,” a period when teen and adult drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in serious and sometimes fatal car crashes.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur during this period. From 2013 to 2022, there were 6,700 people killed in crashes involving teen drivers nationwide during the “100 Deadliest Days.”

The summer months see an increase in vehicle use, late-night driving, and unfortunately, a higher incidence of impaired driving. As the season officially kicks off on May 26, Dr. Ali Jamehdor, Emergency Room Physician at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center (SMMC), is reminding the Greater Long Beach community to stay cautious behind the wheel.

“Emergencies happen when you least expect them,” says Dr. Jamehdor. “That’s why we’re committed to educating the public on how to prevent them through safer driving habits, especially during the high-risk summer months. But if a trauma-related incident does occur, know that our skilled and compassionate teams are here, ready to provide expert care for you and your loved ones when it matters most.”

Follow these safety tips to help prevent tragedy on the roads this summer:

Stay focused: Distracted driving, including texting, adjusting music, or eating,

takes your eyes and mind off the road. Even a split second of distraction can lead

to disaster.

Drive sober, always: Never drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or

impairing prescription drugs. Impairment slows your reaction time and judgment.

Buckle up every time: Seat belts are one of the most effective ways to save

lives and reduce injuries in crashes.

Slow down: Speeding increases the likelihood of a crash and the severity of

injuries. Follow posted speed limits and drive at speeds appropriate for road

conditions.

Avoid drowsy driving: Fatigue can be just as dangerous as impairment. If

you’re tired, pull over and rest.

Maintain your vehicle: Before hitting the road, make sure your brakes, tires,

and lights are in proper working condition.

“I’ve seen firsthand the devastating effects of distracted and impaired driving,” added Dr. Jamehdor. “Most crashes are preventable. If drivers slowed down, stayed focused, and made smart choices, we could save thousands of lives each year.”

Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center, a verified Level II Trauma Center, provides 24/7 care from board-certified trauma physicians, surgeons, sub-specialists, and a full spectrum of support services for critically injured patients.

