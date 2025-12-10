LA County Introduces 211 Reporting Line for Child Abuse by Workforce Members

As part of a series of reforms following the settlement of thousands of childhood sexual abuse claims under AB 218, LA County Dec. 4 announced that 211 operators are now available 24/7 to take reports of known or suspected child sexual abuse committed by county employees, contractors or volunteers.

The county recently launched this centralized, independent reporting platform as part of its detailed corrective action plans aimed at preventing abuse. It is urging victims, families and witnesses to abuse or suspected abuse to call 211 or make a report online at 211la.org/report-childsexualabuse. Reports will be automatically flagged for a senior county team charged with assessing claims and expediting investigations.

“Our new 211 hotline is a critical tool to help us identify, intervene, and take swift action against anyone who would harm the children they are entrusted to protect,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis. “As the safety net for our most vulnerable, every County employee, contractor, and volunteer has a responsibility to do right by our youth. We will work diligently to raise awareness of 211 as a safe and trusted place to report abuse—especially for youth in the County’s care—because broad awareness is essential to ensuring the effectiveness of this new reporting tool.”

The 211 LA hotline and website reporting tools are not intended to replace the Child Protection Hotline and should NOT be used to report child abuse or neglect committed by a child’s family member or guardian. 211 is for reporting the actions of county workforce members including employees, contractors and volunteers.

Details: More information about reforms made by individual departments can be found here: AB 218 LA County Summary of Reforms

