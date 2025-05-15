L.A. County Officially Declares May as Croatian American Heritage Month

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors May 14 passed a motion by Supervisor Janice Hahn to officially proclaim May 2025 as Croatian American Heritage Month, celebrating the deep cultural roots and lasting contributions of the Croatian American community — especially in the San Pedro area.

“In my district in San Pedro, I’m proud to represent more than 30,000 residents of Croatian descent—one of the largest Croatian American populations in the nation,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Their story is one of hard work, community, and pride in their heritage, and this month is a chance to celebrate all they’ve done for Los Angeles County.”

Supervisor Hahn lives in and represents the community of San Pedro. Croatian immigrants — largely from the Dalmatian Coast — began to arrive in the area at the turn of the 20th century to work in the harbor’s fishing and canning industries. A second wave of Croatian immigrants arrived after the second world war as refugees from Yugoslavia.

Over the years, the community established cultural institutions like the Croatian American Hall and the Dalmatian American Club. Rudy Svorinich, the first Croatian American to be elected to the Los Angeles City Council, established the sister city relationship between the City of LA and the city of Split, Croatia. San Pedro and the Croatian city of Komiža became official “friendship cities” during Hahn’s time on the Los Angeles City Council. While serving in Congress, Hahn also co-chaired the Congressional Croatian Caucus.

Just last November, Supervisor Hahn traveled to Croatia with Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker to meet with former U.S. Ambassador to Croatia Nathalie Rayes and strengthen cultural and economic ties with the country. During the visit, the group signed an agreement with the Croatian Olympic Committee to host “Croatia House” in San Pedro during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This will serve as a cultural hub and gathering place for Croatian athletes, leaders, visitors, and the local community throughout the Games.

“Hosting Croatia House in San Pedro during the Olympics will be a point of pride for our community,” said Hahn. “It will bring together locals and Croatian visitors together to celebrate Croatian culture, cheer on athletes, and deepen the already strong relationship between Los Angeles and Croatia.”

May also holds special meaning as the month when Croatian Americans celebrate the independence of the Republic of Croatia. This year, the 35th Annual Croatian Independence Celebration will be held on Sunday, May 25 at the Croatian American Hall in San Pedro, featuring traditional food, music, dancing, and a full day of festivities.

Read the full motion: https://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/bos/supdocs/202953.pdf

