From Home to Table: LA County’s MEHKO Program Reaches 100-Permit Milestone, More to Come

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO and the Department of Public Health or DPH announced today that more than 100 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations or MEHKOs permits have been issued since the programs launch in November 2024. This milestone reflects the county’s commitment to safe and compliant food vending and operations and expanding a legal and safe pathway for small businesses and micro entrepreneurs to enter the formal economy.

MEHKOs are a new type of permitted retail food facility that allow individuals to legally prepare and sell meals directly from their home kitchens to consumers. In May 2024, the program was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and DPH’s Environmental Health Division, who began permitting last November. The new ordinance aligns with State legislation and other local actions like the Sidewalk Vending Ordinance or SVO and Compact Mobile Food Operations or CMFO, which are specific to sidewalk vendors using MEHKO as a commissary space.

“Throughout my time as Supervisor, I have been committed to providing new economic opportunities to our most vulnerable communities, which is why I have helped lead the charge on the creation of MEHKOs. I am immensely proud that this new program has issued over 100 permits, a significant milestone that highlights the tremendous potential of this program to empower our residents—especially women, immigrants, and communities of color,” said Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Chair Pro Tem and Supervisor for the First District. “This program offers a transformative opportunity for home-based culinary entrepreneurs to legally operate their businesses, turning their passion into a viable livelihood. By helping these entrepreneurs navigate health and safety standards, we’re not only fostering new businesses but also enhancing the diversity and richness of food options for our communities. The MEHKO Program is a key step in creating a more inclusive, equitable economy in Los Angeles County.”

Under State law and the LA County MEHKO Ordinance, MEHKOs may serve up to 30 meals per day and 90 meals per week, with annual gross sales not to exceed $100,000. All food must be prepared, cooked and served from the home kitchen. The program is administered by DPH, ensuring compliance with California Health and Safety Code standards through permitting, inspections, and public health oversight.

To support residents looking to start a MEHKO, a limited time County subsidy—funded by the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA — offers a one-time waiver of the $597 MEHKO application review fee to up to 1,000 eligible operators. The subsidy is available on a first-come, first-served basis through June 30, 2026.

Potential applicants can also enroll in the COOK Academy, a free training program offered in partnership with DPH and COOK Alliance. The program provides food safety education, compliance training, and a $3,000 grant upon completion. To register for COOK Academy, visit cookalliance.org/cookacademy.

DEO and DPH are also working with Imagen Group to host MEHKO information sessions countywide to build awareness and encourage permitting, including access to permit subsidies and enrollment in the Cook Academy. A full list of upcoming virtual and in-person sessions in English and Spanish as well as additional support through DEO’s Office of Small Business is available.

Details: For information on the MEHKO Ordinance and permits, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/eh/business/microenterprise-home-kitchen-operation.htm

For more information on how DEO can support in accessing a MEHKO, including a full list of MEHKO events and services to support food businesses and vending, visit: opportunity.lacounty.gov/mehko.

