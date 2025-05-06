St. Mary Medical Center Recognized for Excellence with ‘A’ in Hospital Safety

LONG BEACH — Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC earned an “A” hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“We are honored to once again be recognized among the safest hospitals in the nation,” said Carolyn Caldwell, FACHE, hospital president and CEO of SMMC. “This meaningful recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to patient safety and excellence in care. Every member of our team shares in this achievement, as we continue to put the well-being of our patients at the heart of everything we do.”

Nineteen Dignity Health hospitals across California — including SMMC — earned an “A” this cycle, the highest number achieved by any health system in the state. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Details: To explore Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center’s full grade details and find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

