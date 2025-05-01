From Geronimo Pratt to the Menendez Brothers



What We Choose to Remember — and Forget — in the Fight for Justice



I was 11 when the Menendez brothers were first charged with their parents’ 1989 murders. We lived across from Queen Anne Park, and my childhood routine was simple: school ended at 2:35 p.m., and I had chores before my parents returned from work.

Mid-City, before gentrification, was starkly divided: south of Pico was “the hood,” between Olympic and Wilshire was middle class, and north of Wilshire was the wealthy. My working-class family lived between Pico and Olympic, aspiring to something better. My parents kept me from Queen Anne Park because of gang activity, though even those precautions didn’t shield us from violence.

My father, who ran a lawn care business, saw firsthand how crack and gangs tore through South LA. My mother worked retail. As an only child, I took on most household duties. Summer meant working with my dad — cutting grass, pulling weeds. He believed in discipline, structure, and authority, all backed by the phrase: “Spare the rod, spoil the child.” There were no timeouts or public tantrums in our family.

So, when Erik and Lyle Menendez were accused of killing their wealthy Beverly Hills parents, many in my community saw them as spoiled products of leniency. We also believed their wealth and whiteness would spare them from justice. That belief seemed validated when their first trial ended in a hung jury. Meanwhile, stories emerged of their lavish spending after the murders.

Their case unfolded during a time when Black children were being villainized — by police, media, and even within our own communities. The “crack baby” myth painted us as future criminals. It helped drive harsh sentencing laws: mandatory minimums, a 100:1 sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine, “truth-in-sentencing,” and California’s three-strikes law. These devastated Black and brown families.

In 1992, violent crime in LA peaked at nearly 89,000 incidents. By 2023, that number dropped to under 28,000, yet we still debate justice through the lens of fear. The Menendez brothers were convicted in a second trial in 1995 and sentenced to life. Now, nearly 30 years later, new allegations of childhood sexual abuse and misconduct by their father have surfaced, renewing their case for resentencing.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman is opposing it, joined by Justice for Murdered Children founder LaWanda Hawkins and activist Najee Ali. They argue that reopening the case invites a flood of habeas corpus petitions from convicted murderers. But habeas corpus is no loophole — it requires exhausting all appeals and proving a serious constitutional error.

The Menendez brothers’ legal options were exhausted by 2003. Their new request stems from 2023 allegations by Roy Rosselló, a former Menudo band member, who claimed José Menendez raped him when he was 14. This was revealed in the Peacock docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed. Additionally, a 1988 letter Erik allegedly wrote to his cousin describing abuse was unearthed in 2018 by journalist Robert Rand.

Then-District Attorney George Gascón, after a three-week review last October, recommended resentencing. He acknowledged the abuse while recognizing the premeditated nature of the killings. The brothers’ clean prison records and the abuse claims influenced his decision.

Resentencing was set for December 2024, but delays due to procedural issues and wildfires pushed it back. After Hochman took office — with endorsements from Hawkins — he reversed course, calling the abuse allegations “self-serving lies” and questioning the letter’s credibility since it wasn’t used in court originally. But the courts never allowed the abuse evidence in, ruling it inadmissible.

What bothered me about the backlash wasn’t disagreement — it was the stance that the brothers shouldn’t even be allowed to appeal based on newly corroborated evidence.

Ali’s press release quoted Hawkins: “The Menendez brothers had their day in court — two, in fact. The jury found them guilty of the cold-blooded execution of their parents.” He added that the brothers shouldn’t be allowed to “manipulate the courts decades later with fame and money.” The press conference the next day echoed this message.

Hawkins previously backed Rick Caruso for mayor and Hochman for DA. Her political choices are hers to make. But when I attended the press conference expecting Hochman to speak, I was stunned to find Ali and Hawkins organized it independently. Hochman didn’t prompt them.

I’ve known Najee Ali for over 25 years. I first met him while covering the case of Black Panther icon Geronimo Ji-Jaga Pratt, who called Ali a brother and mentee. Pratt spent 27 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, despite proving he was hundreds of miles away at the time. His release came only after years of habeas filings and activism.

Back then, I was a 20-year-old editor at UCLA’s Nommo Magazine, skeptical of everyone — including Ali. But my time with student organizers and volunteering in South LA housing projects taught me that fighting injustice rarely comes with a paycheck, pension, or applause. It’s work you do because it’s right, not because it’s rewarded.

When I eventually interviewed Ali and put him on Nommo’s cover, it began a long journey of observing his transformation from ex-convict to advocate — someone shaped by Malcolm X, speaking for the unheard.

That’s why his rhetoric now concerns me. What’s dangerous isn’t just the Menendez brothers’ case — it’s how easily this logic can be turned on others who lack privilege or visibility. People like Cyntoia Brown, who at 16 was sentenced to life for killing a man who paid her for sex. She claimed self-defense. Only after serving 15 years and winning clemency from the Tennessee governor was she released.

Would Ali argue Brown should have served her full sentence too? I doubt it.

Hochman ran on a platform of “accountability with fairness,” yet he rejects reforms that reflect those very values. Crime has dropped significantly, but he seems determined to resurrect a justice system that punishes the poor and shields the powerful.

Najee Ali should know better. He’s been in the system. He’s fought it. And yet, here he is, helping to deny due process to others — just as it’s being denied to many across the country.

It’s disappointing. And it’s dangerous.

