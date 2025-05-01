How To Fight Trump’s Attack On Farmworkers

As Deportations Rise, Can Labor Defend Both Immigrant and H-2A Farmworkers?

On March 25, Alfredo Juarez was driving his compañera to work in the flower fields of Washington Bulb, the largest tulip grower in Washington state. His family, including two uncles, all work there, and until two years ago, he did too. That’s when Lelo (as he is known) started working full-time for the union, Familias Unidas por la Justicia (FUJ).

That morning, however, was anything but normal. In the predawn darkness, he saw flashing lights in his rearview mirror and pulled over. As a Border Patrol agent approached the car, Lelo rolled his window down partway. He asked why he was being stopped and if the agent had a warrant. When he reached into his pocket for his ID, however, the Border Patrol cop broke the window. The agent dragged him out of the car as his partner began shouting, demanding to know why he was being brutalized, before the agent took him away.

The Border Patrol first brought Lelo to the nearby Ferndale Detention Center, and then to the giant migrant prison in Tacoma run by GEO Group. Within days, he was lined up to board a deportation flight to Sonora, Mexico. But, without a clear reason, he was called out of line and returned to detention while the others were flown off. There he remains, at least as of the publication of this article.

Meanwhile, workers at Washington Bulb report that ICE agents picked up two more people from the company warehouse.

Was Lelo A Target?

The recognition Lelo earned for his years of organizing farmworkers created the pressure that kept him off the deportation flight, according to Rosalinda Guillen, director of Community2Community, the farmworker rights organization of northwest Washington. He joined FUJ when it won a contract at Sakuma Farms in 2017, after a watershed four-year strike and boycott of the giant Driscoll’s berry company, buyer of the fruit Sakuma workers picked. After the union stabilized, its members began organizing in the tulip and daffodil fields in the same valley, trying to win better wages there as well.

As a leader of the flower workers’ union committee, Lelo and his workmates tried to get an agreement from the company about their pay and rights as the harvest started. At the same time, crowds of tourists began to fill the valley’s back roads, gawking at the fields of brilliant blooms and the workers laboring in them. The union’s efforts to fight for workers extended beyond the fields. The week before he was picked up, Lelo spent several days in the state capital, Olympia, trying to ensure that the Keep Washington Working Act would stay in force. The law, won five years ago, prohibits state agencies from cooperating in federal immigration raids. In the Trump era, it is predictably under attack.

Lelo spoke so many times to so many members of the legislature that politicians know him well. Within hours of his arrest, they were already discussing his detention. U.S Sen. Patty Murphy said she was tracking his case. “I don’t care what Trump promised on the campaign trail,” her statement said. Other expressions of concern came from U.S. Rep. Rick Larson and Gov. Bob Ferguson.

Unions and immigrant rights groups began demanding Lelo’s release. Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers, called for it during a recent march in Delano, California, celebrating Cesar Chavez’s birthday. Local groups have mounted continuous demonstrations in front of the Tacoma center.

While this broad coalition tries to free him, immigrant rights activists report that ICE is picking people up on warrants for detention across the country. ICE Director Tom Homan calls all undocumented immigrants criminals, and therefore credible targets for deportation, no matter how many years they’ve lived in the United States. “Sometimes they have a list,” reports Fernando Martinez, organizer for the Mixteco Immigrant Community Organizing Project in Santa Maria, California. “But when they can’t find a person, they go for any family member they can find.”

Yet Lelo’s arrest wasn’t just one of many. “ICE claims it had a warrant from 2018,” Guillen says. “But it’s clear they’d been surveilling him, because they knew when he was leaving for work and what route he’d take. He was targeted because he’s been such a visible activist. That’s why there’s been this massive support for him.”

Guillen believes thousands of people are in ICE’s database of immigrants who weren’t notified of an immigration court date or somehow were flagged by the system, providing the pretext for warrants. But why was Lelo singled out, Guillen asks, and by whom?

Lelo’s supporters believe his detention is another example of immigration enforcement targeting social movement activists, from working-class leaders to students protesting the genocide in Gaza. But his case raises particular questions, Guillen believes, about the use of immigration enforcement against farmworkers.

When Lelo spoke in the legislature the Friday before his arrest, he denounced the abuse of farmworkers brought to the United States in the H-2A guest worker program, and the use of that program to displace local farmworkers — almost all of whom are immigrants. His union, Familias Unidas por la Justicia, has a long record of opposing the H-2A program because it exploits both guest workers and resident farmworkers. And over the past decade, the union has built a reputation for helping guest workers themselves when they protest abuse or strike against it. That makes FUJ and Lelo himself a target in this new era, in which the Trump administration uses detentions and deportations to terrorize workers, while encouraging growers to bring in guest workers to replace them.

Attacks Against Farmworkers

Trump’s immigration enforcement strategy is not new. Some of it expands measures already initiated by Republican-held state legislatures. In the last few years, states like Georgia and North Carolina have passed laws mandating that employers use the E-Verify database to identify undocumented employees and then fire them. Last year, Florida passed a law, SB 1718, not only mandating E-Verify but making it a crime to give a person without papers a ride to work, and requiring hospitals to check the immigration status of patients.

During the 2024 election campaign, Democrats and Republicans vied to claim each was more committed to enforcement than the other. After Trump’s election, the Border Patrol office in southern California didn’t wait for his inauguration. For three days, starting the day after the Jan. 6 certification of Trump’s win, agents stopped farmworker vehicles on their way to the fields and detained workers at day labor sites in front of Home Depot and gas stations.

In the orange and grapefruit groves that supply the winter’s few field jobs, the normal cacophony of ladders and voices grew silent, as workers stayed home. “I didn’t go to work for two days,” Emma, an orange picker, told me. “I have a 5-year-old, and that’s the fear, that I won’t be able to come home to him. But on Wednesday I went back to work. The fear is great, but the need is greater.” Some of her coworkers, however, decided to leave for other areas, or even to go back to Mexico, she said.

Joe Biden officials claimed that the raid was a “rogue operation,” but self-deportation — the predictable impact of the raid and the arrests — is also not new. In one four-month period in 1954, at the height of “Operation Wetback,” Fay Bennett, executive secretary of the National Sharecroppers Fund reported, “300,000 Mexicans were arrested and deported, or frightened back across the border.” As raids drove undocumented workers back to Mexico, the government then relaxed federal requirements on housing, wages and food for braceros, the guest workers of the Cold War era. In one year, 1954, over a million workers were deported, and two years later, the number of braceros brought to the United States by growers reached 450,000.

The parallel wasn’t lost on Marc Grossman, who spent a lifetime as communications director for the United Farm Workers. In a Sacramento Bee op-ed in early March, he wrote that the growers’ agenda “is replacing the domestic farm labor work force-now comprising both documented and undocumented farm workers-with many more H-2A guest workers.”

Grossman highlights the vulnerability of H-2A workers, who can only work less than a year in the United States before returning home and are tethered to the growers who recruit them. “If undocumented workers are mistreated,” he wrote, “at least they have the option to leave and work elsewhere. More vulnerable H-2A workers, however, are at the total mercy of employers who control their livelihoods through the visas they obtain for their employees. If H-2A workers complain about abuse, they are immediately shipped home. The H-2A program is practically serfdom.”

Trump’s Immigration Priorities

Combining deportation and expansion of the H-2A program has been an explicit Trump goal since his first administration. At a Michigan rally in February 2018, he told farmers, “We’re going to have strong borders, but we have to have your workers come in.” In 2020, then-Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue emphasized the government’s support for more H-2A workers. “That’s what agriculture needs, and that’s what we want,” he said. In her nomination hearing, Trump’s current secretary of agriculture, Brooke Rollins, told Congress that she’d modernize the H-2A program “to do everything we can to make sure that none of these farms or dairy producers are put out of business [by immigration enforcement].”

The growth of the H-2A visa program, however, has been a bipartisan project. Twenty years ago, the Department of Labor issued 48,336 certifications to growers for workers brought to the United States with H-2A work visas. Eight years later, that number had almost doubled, to 85,248. In Trump’s first year in office, growers received 200,049 certifications, and in Biden’s last year, they received 384,900. The total number of farmworkers in the United States is about 2 million, so almost a fifth are now H-2A workers.

In Florida, with its draconian anti-immigrant and anti-farmworker laws, growers’ 47,416 H-2A certifications last year covered over half of the 80,821 people employed on its farms. Georgia’s 43,436 certifications were for over three-quarters of its 55,990 farm laborers. Of New York’s 51,330 farmworkers, 10,294 come on H-2A visas.

When Lelo denounced the impact of H-2A certifications in Washington, one big target was the Washington Farm Labor Association (now simply WAFLA), the state’s biggest labor contractor. Both WAFLA and the website Save Family Farms — which has a long history of fighting environmentalists and FUJ — lobby hard for growers, who last year received certifications for 35,884 H-2A visas, among the state’s 90,166 farmworkers. Save Family Farms calls itself the voice of Washington farmers and takes credit for defeating overtime pay for farmworkers.

During Trump’s first administration, at WAFLA’s instigation, Washington State’s Employment Security Department and the U.S. Department of Labor agreed to remove the guaranteed piece-rate wage for H-2A workers picking apples, the state’s largest harvest. That effectively lowered the wage by as much as a third.

In his last term, in addition to lowering H-2A wages, Trump allowed growers to access federal funds earmarked for farmworker housing and even use federal labor camps to house H-2A workers. This December, before Trump took office, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (who is currently running for governor) asked him to discard the federal rule setting the minimum wage for H-2A workers in the state.

Armando Elenes, UFW secretary treasurer, says bitterly, “On one side of their mouth they’re saying they’re worried about their workforce, but on the other, they’re trying to strip away workers’ rights from the guest worker program. They don’t want to pay the workers what the law requires or provide the housing that the workers need. They don’t want to pay for the transportation of the workers. They want to make it as cheap as possible.”

What Can Be Done?

The sharp increase in detentions and deportations raises big questions: Will unions be able to organize in this political environment? And can they protest the raids and displacement of immigrant workers who are already residents (including their own members), and at the same time organize and defend the rights of H-2A workers brought by growers to replace them?

Over the last several years, UFW has organized H-2A workers in New York state, where Elenes has headed the UFW effort to use the new state labor law for farmworkers. As a result, the union has won votes on six farms, and has invoked arbitration to force contract negotiations on four of them. California’s new law gives farmworkers an easier way to organize. Growers have to bargain if a majority of workers sign union cards; if they don’t, the state can impose a contract. The union has won five campaigns covering about 3,000 workers, and has signed two collective bargaining agreements.

The UFW currently represents H-2A workers under contract in California as well, as a result of organizing drives where resident workers were a majority of the workforce. At D’Arrigo California, for instance, the union contract gives H-2A workers workplace rights while guaranteeing that resident workers can’t be replaced.

Other unions also represent H-2A workers, particularly the Farm Labor Organizing Committee, which has a bargaining agreement with the North Carolina Growers Association covering over 6,000 workers.

Roman Pinal, UFW’s organizing director, says it will take a lot of work to build unity between immigrant workers residing in the country and the H-2A workers being brought here. “I’ve heard workers living here say their shifts are being cut from five, six days to two, three days a week, as growers use more H-2A workers. At the same time, H-2A workers have a lot of issues of their own. Growers threaten one group with being replaced, and the other with being sent back to Mexico. We have to help them stick together. And we have to stick together with unions like FUJ as well.”

While fear induced by grower threats or immigration raids can be paralyzing, workers aren’t always fearful. Guillen says the committee at Washington Bulb was angry at Lelo’s detention and plans to organize their own march to protest. “Before the march in Delano,” Pinal says, “many farmworkers asked me, ‘Is it safe to do this?’ Seven thousand answered yes and came.” More marches are planned in other parts of the state.

In the end, a strong counterweight to fear of deportation or job loss is the anger many workers feel over the lack of recognition of the importance of their work, and the heavy demands it makes on them. Emma described to me the toll farm work takes on her. “In the oranges, I have to climb ladders with a 40 or 50-pound bag on my shoulders,” she said. “When I’m bunching carrots, I’m on my knees all day. Every season, my body has to learn to adjust to the way my hands and back hurt. It can take an hour and a half to get to the field, and for all that, the most I make is $700 a week. And last year, 70% of the time, I only got four hours of work a day because the company hired so many other people.”

She resents growers and the government for threatening deportation instead of recognizing the value of her labor. “The company takes advantage of the fear [of deportation by paying] low wages, and sends us to meetings to tell us that the union is bad. We work in the heat and cold to put food on the table [in] this country, but they call us criminals. We need to lift up our voices.”

