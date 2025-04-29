LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 77-year-old at-risk missing person, Charles E. Chambers, who was last seen on April 28, about 7 a.m.

On April 28, at-risk missing person Charles Edward Chambers was last seen at his residence near the 2200 block of Earl Avenue. Chambers is believed to be on foot and his destination is unknown. He walks with the assistance of a brown wooden cane.

At-risk missing person Charles E. Chambers is described as follows:

Age: 77-years-old

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 160 lbs

Hair: Bald

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Black jacket, black or blue jeans, black baseball hat, and white shoes. Uses a brown wooden cane.

Scars/ Marks/ Tattoos: Missing all his teeth.

Medical Alerts: He has mental condition(s) and may become disoriented.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711, or anonymously at 1-800-222-(8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

