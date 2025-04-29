Janet Jackson Was Right — And So Are We

What Have They Done for Us Lately? A Personal Reflection

By Rick Thomas

In 1986, Janet Jackson asked a poignant question that resonates deeply and politically with me today: “What have you done for me lately?”

This song was the anthem of my youth, through the clubs where we danced away our nights and our days. When an “8 ball” wasn’t a black, miniature round object on a pool table at some place I should have gone home from too many hours ago.

TMI?

Probably.

But it’s all part of the journey.

One of the lines, no pun intended, in Janet Jackson’s song stands out to me: “You’re always

puttin’ off what we could do today.” It’s a sentiment that seems tailor-made for Los Angeles politicians. Procrastination is their modus operandi, continually deferring actions that could benefit their communities.

“A personal reflection” is a journey I embarked on 8 years ago. This road trip has been anything but smooth, filled with unexpected twists, turns, and the occasional brick wall. The ride has been bumpy and bruising, but it’s nearing its end.

It’s nearing its end.

Yet challenges remain, each day presenting new obstacles.

My frustration with the lack of political attention to the Harbor Gateway is no secret. I’ve voiced my displeasure loudly and clearly, emphasizing that this community has been neglected by its political leaders. Just look around, walk the streets, or ask community activist David Matthews – the failure is evident.

It’s a fact.

And it needs to be addressed.

As a tried-and-true Democrat who has only voted for one Republican, why do I continue to waste my vote on Democrats who do nothing for the areas they represent? Every couple of

years, I stand in front of a Ballot Marking Device, doing this last year at North Torrance High School and the two prior cycles at South Torrance High School, and I vote Democrat.

And I’m starting to wonder why.

Ezra Klein, who wrote for the New York Times, penned a best-selling book titled “Abundance.” He partnered this effort with Derek Thompson, a staff writer for The Atlantic. “Abundance” explores why America struggles to build big, ambitious projects in the modern era—despite having the resources and technology—and argues that reviving a politics of growth, innovation, and abundance is key to solving today’s biggest challenges

That lack of “growth, innovation and abundance? Are our so-called Democratic leaders for the Harbor Gateway. Look in the mirror, LA’s political leaders. The face you see deems you

part of the failures of addressing these issues. The failures of liberal governance. Cause now, today, we are looking at you and asking Janet Jackson’s question.

”What have you done for me lately?”

For many years, the Harbor Gateway community has been underserved by its political leaders. And historically, this community continued to support these politicians in elections. However, this trend is now changing as residents are more aware of the lack of public administrative services in the Harbor Gateway.

Political representatives are being held accountable for their performance and

can no longer relax and receive their substantial six-figure salaries without demonstrating tangible accomplishments.

Want some evidence?

Easy.

In Abundance, Klein and Thompson note that “Nearly every County in California moved toward Trump, with Los Angeles County shifting eleven points toward the GOP.” Those three election cycles I mentioned above at North Torrance and South Torrance High Schools? Well, I worked as a clerk for the County at those two schools.

Meaning I was there, firsthand, watching voters come and go. The first two elections I worked at were easy. Last year in real time, I watched that electorate change.

In real time.

For four straight days.

“…Los Angeles County shifting eleven points toward the GOP?”

That’s what I saw. Trump voters wearing Harley-Davidson t-shirts and other clothing indicating they were not gonna vote blue. And on Super Tuesday, North Torrance High School was overwhelmed with stakeholders who clearly were MAGA voters.

They showed up, but it was clear…the electorate DID change.

“We fundamentally as liberals have not delivered a model of governance that people trust,” said Klein on MSNBC’s ‘11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle.’ Derek Thompson, his co-author, says after the publication of his new book, he said he was asked by those on the right, “Why aren’t you guys just Republicans?”

Circumstances, though, may gradually be evolving. Some elected leaders have finally

started working for us…with us. To enhance our quality of life and, just maybe, we are finally seeing the light of day?

Let’s hope. But still, I place a question mark at the end of that sentence. We are simply seeking nothing more than “recognition.”

“Recognition” was the word a Random Lengths News photographer used two years ago to describe my push to bring solutions to the issues in the Harbor Gateway.

“Recognition.”

Unless our political leaders here wake up to the reality that they need to focus on the here and now, the electorate is going to continue to move to the right.

“What have you done for me lately?”

Can’t get a HAWK (High-Intensity Activated CrossWalk) traffic system to slow down cars speeding up and down Western Avenue, where Congresswoman Nanette Barragan is from, in the Harbor Gateway.

Put that on Councilmember Tim McOsker as well, who put a whole bunch of them in Harbor City.

But Caltrans feeds us bullshit about a HAWK beacon that I’ve been asking for since 2019.

I just want one.

I only want it because it will save lives. Children’s lives. Kids and residents crossing Western Avenue between Del Amo and Torrance face an unprecedented traffic nightmare going to school or work, North or South on Western Avenue on that stretch of road.

But crickets

The Assemblyman Mike Gipson’s office has been a waste as well― A complete waste.

“Bite my tongue for no one,” in the words of the Philosopher Biggie Smalls.

Then I gotta author a blunt email to the State Senator’s office to get Alcohol Beverage Control back on track to do the work they are paid to do, and shut down a nuisance retail location that for over a decade has been selling liquor to minors.

Nothing has been done to resolve this issue. Still selling liquor to minors, oh and it’s also a

nuisance as a headquarters for a local gang to recruit new gang members. And the State Senator Laura Richardson’s office tells me that the Alcohol Beverage Control, under State oversight, can’t do anything?

Yeah, well, now that office is waking up to the reality that it’s time to wake up. Because those photos I have of the gang activity at that retail location can end political careers when they are shown on Fox News. And the guy writing this column went to college with one of the architects of that news network. I don’t want to share those photos because they are, well, political career-enders.

But I am almost at the point where I don’t care anymore. Share them, part of me says.

You want more?

The Assemblyman, well, his office supported another nuisance alcohol serving establishment that caused significant problems in the Harbor Gateway.

Remember Paradise LA?

I do.

And now that nuisance is shut down.

And all you gotta do is read David Matthews’ posts on Nextdoor to see what he thinks about County Supervisors Janice Hahn or Holly Mitchell.

So, I ask again, “What have you done for me lately?” Quite frankly, not a damn thing without significant pressure. And that is unacceptable.

In upcoming posts, I will hold every officeholder mentioned responsible for what they do or don’t do. Because until said politicians representing the Harbor Gateway start doing something, as in doing their jobs for the Harbor Gateway, I will decide whether it’s time to shift to the other side.

It may be time to join that “eleven percent” that shifted toward the GOP in the 2024 election.

In extremely limited fairness, some of these local politicians have started to show us some ‘recognition.’ But it’s a speck of what we need.

I will write about the new CD15 Council office in the Harbor Gateway at the Enclave. The new State Senator’s office is there as well. But they’re just offices. I will write about the Congresswoman who started the Harbor Gateway Community Council. To address issues in her district that Maxine Waters never looked at when she repped our area.

But it’s what we see on the ground that determines if that “recognition” effort is real. And y’all gotta step up because on my end, it’s not.

The shift to the right will continue if you don’t step up.

So, “What have you done for me lately?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...