Calling Future Trailblazers: 2025 African American Leaders of Tomorrow Applications Are Open

Organized and led by the California Legislative Black Caucus or CLBC, this annual flagship event invites high-achieving high school students from across California to participate in a four-day legislative and leadership convening (July 23 to 26).

Held on the CSU Dominguez Hills campus in Los Angeles, current California high school sophomores and juniors are hand-selected to participate in dynamic workshops, civic engagement sessions and deep exploration into the legislative process.

Students will experience dorm living and community dining for a curated, age-appropriate introductory college experience — all at no cost to families.

Driven by the responsibility to give back to the community, the California Legislative Black Caucus developed AALT to lend its expertise in helping cultivate the next generation of Black leaders equipped to tackle the critical issues of the day.

By supporting and investing in the academic excellence of our youth, the CLBC continues to empower communities by uplifting the young minds that will someday lead them.

The AALT application deadline is April 14.

Apply online at: https://cablackcaucus.org/aalt/

Program Eligibility:

Current California student

Current high school sophomore or junior in good academic standing with a 2.5 GPA or higher

Commitment to leadership and group participation

Application Requirements:

Current high school transcript

Two signed letters of recommendation (one letter from a school official and one letter from a community member not related to the student)

Two essay responses (300 words max.)

Photo of student

Important Dates:

April 14: Application deadline (no late submissions)

May 9: Students notified

July 23-26: Conference held at CSUDH

