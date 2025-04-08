California Sues Trump Administration to Protect Funding for Critical Library Services

SACRAMENTO – As National Library Week begins, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration after millions of dollars in grants to state libraries were terminated abruptly through the Trump administration’s efforts to illegally shutter the agency that administers them. This threatens federal funding to California libraries that support library staff and critical library programs, including literacy and language tutoring and summer reading and activity programs.

“In California, we know libraries hold more than books. Libraries, and librarians, stand at the crossroads of opportunity and information, offering countless programs and supports for everyone in the community, from career help to free meals for children. An attack on libraries is an attack on communities – and California is fighting back,” said Gov. Newsom

Executive Order No. 14238 continues the Trump administration’s unlawful attack on several Congressionally-established agencies, including the Institute of Museum and Library Services or IMLS, which supports educational and cultural institutions and programs across the country. Through IMLS’s grants to states program, the California State Library received $15.7 million in federal funding to support statewide library programs and staffing – less than 40 cents per Californian. Over 21 percent of that funding has yet to be sent to California.

IMLS funds support numerous programs that serve all Californians – especially lower-income families, seniors, and veterans. These funds also help expand access to the career online high school program that enables adults to earn their high school diplomas through local libraries, and the Braille and Talking Book Library that ensures that visually impaired Californians have free access to books in accessible formats. If the Order stands, all functions and staff positions paid for with IMLS funding will be at risk.

Attorney General Bonta joined the lawsuit alongside the attorneys general of New York, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.



This is California’s 12th lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Details: A copy of the lawsuit is available here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...