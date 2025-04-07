Carson Celebrates Olympic & Paralympic Milestone with Venue Updates, Finalized Labor Agreements”

City of Carson Celebrates Hosting the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games With Historic Venue Updates and Major Sports Relocation

CARSON — The City of Carson has announced its involvement in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as the Los Angeles City Council has approved updates to the games plan that will bring new Olympic sports to the region and optimize the use of existing world-class venues. This includes the relocation of several exciting new Olympic sports and disciplines to Carson, marking a historic milestone for the city and its legacy in the global sports arena.

At the March 26 ad hoc committee on the 2028 games, updates were approved that include the relocation of several Olympic and Paralympic events to Carson, ensuring that the region plays a key role in showcasing some of the most dynamic and innovative sports in Olympic history.

Carson’s Sportspark, home to the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park, will play a central role in the 2028 games. The city will host several Olympic events, including Rugby Sevens, Hockey, Tennis, and the newly relocated Olympic Archery competition. By maximizing the use of Carson’s existing infrastructure, these relocations will ensure significant cost savings and elevate the city’s role in the global sports community.

In addition, Carson will also host a variety of disciplines, including Track Cycling and the Paralympic Rugby Sevens competition. This expansion of events to Carson represents a strategic decision to engage every part of Los Angeles and maximize the utilization of top-tier venues.

“We are thrilled to announce that Dignity Health Sports Park will be home to archery competitions for the 2028 Olympic Games. This is a momentous development that underscores the City of Carson’s continued commitment to fostering world-class athletic events and providing our community with access to the global stage,” said Mayor of Carson Lula Davis-Holmes.

The LA28 Games will be Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games, previously held in 1932 and 1984, and the first time hosting the Paralympic Games. These Games will bring together the world’s elite athletes to compete on the grandest stage, with events taking place across Los Angeles, the Valley, and the surrounding regions, including Carson. The Games are set to inspire the world and create a lasting impact for Los Angeles and beyond.

Details: For more information on the 2028 Games and venue assignments, visit LA28.org.

City of Carson Finalizes Agreements with AFSCME Local 809, Local 1017, and Executive Unit

CARSON — The City of Carson April 2 announced the successful completion of labor negotiations with its largest employee group, AFSCME Local 809, along with AFSCME Local 1017, representing confidential staff, and the executive unit that represents 69% of the city’s full-time workforce. These three-year agreements mark a significant milestone in recognizing the valuable contributions of City employees while maintaining the city’s commitment to fiscal sustainability.

Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes acknowledged the importance of these agreements, noting that while many surrounding cities have implemented more modest cost-of-living adjustments or COLAs, Carson’s leadership saw a unique opportunity to make a meaningful investment in its workforce.

“We are deeply committed to supporting our employees, who are the backbone of this City. While other cities have taken a more cautious approach, we believe investing in our people is essential to ensuring the continued success and growth of Carson. These agreements demonstrate our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our team,” Mayor Davis-Holmes said.

The finalized agreements include a 6% COLA in the first year, followed by 4% increases in both the second and third years. These terms represent a generous and well-planned investment in the city’s employees, following months of constructive negotiations aimed at balancing employee needs with the city’s long-term financial goals.

During the city council meeting on April 1, 2025, the President of AFSCME Local 809 addressed the council during public comment, expressing sincere appreciation for the contract and the city’s recognition of employee contributions. The president emphasized the strong partnership between labor and leadership, commending the city for its fairness, transparency, and respect throughout the negotiation process.

“The agreement represents the city’s commitment to honoring its workforce. It reflects a spirit of collaboration and mutual respect, which has always been at the heart of our negotiations,” said the President of AFSCME Local 809 Tony Rodriguez.

This round of labor agreements represents a major achievement for the City of Carson, demonstrating the power of thoughtful planning and collaboration. Through open dialogue and a shared commitment to progress, the city and its employees worked together to create agreements that reflect mutual respect, fairness and a vision for a stronger future.

Details: For more information, contact the City of Carson Public Information Office at 310- 952-1740 or e-mail PIO@carsonca.gov.

Creator: Kiichiro Sato

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...