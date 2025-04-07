Gov. Newsom Appeals Sudden USDA Cuts to Farm Subsidies Supporting Food Banks

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom sent an appeal to the United States Department of Agriculture April 5 appealing the abrupt and inexplicable termination of funding for California’s Local Food Purchase Assistance or LFPA program. Since 2022, California has utilized more than $88.5 million in LFPA funding to support local farmers, strengthen the state’s food supply system, and distribute high quality nutritious food to food insecure communities and families. Despite the inevitable harm that will fall upon farmers and communities, California’s $47 million from USDA for LFPA, plus millions more under the local food for schools program, that had been awarded for next year have been completely terminated.

“California’s agriculture sector – which produces nearly half the country’s fruits and vegetables – relies on the support of the Department of Agriculture to ensure that they can get fresh, healthy foods onto families’ tables. The irrational and malicious slashing of funds will not only hurt our farmers, but also the families who need food banks and school meals to stay healthy and thrive. I implore the USDA to immediately reverse this decision,” — Gov. Gavin Newsom

Read the full letter with testimonials HERE.

Impact on California

California is the nation’s agricultural leader, producing nearly half of the country’s fruits and vegetables. The local food production sector faces mounting pressures, including climate change, labor shortages, and market fluctuations, all impacting food availability and affordability. In 2024 alone, California’s LFPA program allocated the California Association of Food Banks, CDSS’s largest LFPA partner, over $22.3 million to provide local healthy food and 18,647,546 meals to food-insecure Californians.



The sole basis for the termination of LFPA25 was that “AMS [USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service] has determined that this agreement no longer effectuates agency priorities, and that termination of the award is appropriate,” even though USDA’s mission includes “promot[ing] agriculture production that better nourishes Americans.” This decision will cause irreparable harm to the farmers and communities that have participated in and benefitted from California’s LFPA Program.

