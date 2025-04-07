Public Health Responds to Workforce Needs with New Office for Worker Safety & Wellness”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health April 7 launched the office of worker health & safety, one of the nation’s only public health units focused on worker well-being, health and safety embedded within a local health department. A public event to stress the importance of worker protections was held the same day to kick off the local celebration of National Public Health Week.

The Office of Worker Health & Safety was created to promote the health and safety of low-wage workers in high-hazard industries. Currently, the office is prioritizing education, training, and resource distribution for those involved in wildfire debris removal and those at risk of silicosis due to workplace exposure to harmful dust.

In partnership with community-based organizations and academic experts in occupational health, the office is conducting targeted outreach to workers in burn areas, delivering education on safety requirements and essential safety practices to those engaging in clean-up activities. Efforts are also focused on providing stone fabrication workers with information on preventing silicosis—a debilitating and often deadly lung disease caused by exposure to silica dust. Information about safety and compliance with Cal-OSHA regulations is provided to workers and businesses, along with education to consumers about purchasing alternatives. As of March 2025, 58% of California’s silicosis cases are in Los Angeles County, with 99% of cases occurring among Latino male workers, primarily in the San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles County is a home to a dynamic and diverse workforce that contributes significantly to the nation’s economy. However, despite their essential contributions, many workers face considerable challenges in the workplace. Los Angeles County experiences some of the highest rates of occupational injuries and illnesses, wage theft, and retaliation in the state. In 2023, Los Angeles County accounted for approximately 25% of all reported occupational injuries in California, the highest rate in the state.

“The Office of Worker Health & Safety aims to address issues impacting low-wage workers who disproportionately face workplace hazards that can be exacerbated by existing and emerging public health threats,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This new office builds on the success of the Public Health Councils, which launched during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, to assist workers work together to identify and address workplace hazards through training and education.”

Based on the established successful model of public health councils, the office of worker health & safety will further strengthen collaborations with trusted community partners to deliver culturally appropriate health information and connect low-wage workers, disproportionately impacted by workplace hazards, labor violations, and natural disasters, to vital public health resources.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...