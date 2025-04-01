St. Mary Medical Center Grants Over $200,000 to Support Local Nonprofits Through Community Health Initiative

LONG BEACH— March 28, 2025 – Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC hosted its annual community grant awards luncheon this week, reaffirming its commitment to improving health and well-being in the greater Long Beach area. The event, held at the hospital, showcased SMMC’s dedication to addressing the health needs of the community. During the luncheon, the hospital awarded more than $200,000 to three local nonprofits, further supporting initiatives that positively impact the region.

“A core element of our mission is giving back, and we take pride in sustaining our support for organizations that go the extra mile to address the diverse needs of our community,” said Carolyn Caldwell, Hospital President and CEO. “These collaborations empower us to take on the intricate health and human challenges faced by our Long Beach community.”

First, Long Beach Rescue Mission received funding to support its continued operations, which include providing shelter, food, and essential services to individuals experiencing homelessness. The mission offers a range of programs aimed at helping individuals rebuild their lives, including job training, addiction recovery support, and educational resources. The second grantee, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, received funding for its HealthLink program. This program provides comprehensive mental health services and support to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured, helping to improve access to essential care. The third recipient, Precious Lamb Preschool, was awarded a grant to support the continuation of essential services for families experiencing homelessness in Long Beach. These services include grief counseling workshops for parents facing homelessness, as well as trauma-informed workshops for staff.

“Through our investments in these organizations, we aim to cultivate a sense of inclusion and comprehensiveness,” continued Caldwell. “Our objective is to provide the community with the necessary resources and support essential for leading healthy, prosperous lives, while also minimizing the likelihood of significant future health interventions.”

Dignity Health’s community health improvement grants program has awarded over $100 million to support health improvement projects since its inception in 1991. This long-standing initiative has been instrumental in addressing the diverse health needs of communities across the region.

Details: https://www.dignityhealth.org/about-us/community-health

