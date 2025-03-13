City of Carson Hosts ‘Envision Carson’ Groundbreaking Ceremony: A New Development by Faring and Lennar

The City of Carson invites you to the groundbreaking ceremony for the Envision Carson project, an exciting new development by Faring in partnership with Lennar.

The Envision Carson project will feature a blend of nearly 800 multifamily apartment units, including a portion dedicated to seniors or veterans, as well as almost 400 townhomes.

Additionally, the development will include 10,000 square feet of vibrant restaurant spaces and approximately 112,000 square feet of publicly accessible open space, thoughtfully maintained for community enjoyment. A highlight of this space is a beautifully designed circa 23,000 square-foot park—a future hub for recreation and relaxation.

Attendees can enjoy light refreshments, and a complimentary shuttle service will be available.

Shuttle pick up and location time:

Carson Event Center North Parking Lot, 801 E. Carson St., Carson. Pick-up begins at 10:15 a.m.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 17

Cost: Free

Details: 310-952-1740

Venue: 21207 South Avalon Blvd., Carson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...