LAPD Probed Over Alleged Racist, Sexist Remarks and McOsker Responds

LAPD Officers Under Investigation for Alleged Racist and Sexist Remarks

On March 10, secret recordings surfaced, allegedly capturing Los Angeles Police Department or LAPD officers making racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks. An LAPD complaint states these recordings were made by an officer in the department’s recruitment office over several months. The recordings reportedly include derogatory comments about Black police applicants, female colleagues, and LGBTQ+ coworkers.

The LAPD’s Professional Standards Bureau and the inspector general’s office have begun an investigation into the recordings. Several officers, a lieutenant and a sergeant, have been placed on leave during the investigation. The complaint also alleges that time cards were falsified and confidential information was improperly shared.

The city’s personnel department is also investigating to assess the impact on recruitment efforts.

Councilmember McOsker’s Statement on LAPD Recordings Revealing Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Comments

“I am angry and disappointed. While I have not heard the recordings, these reports—if true—contradict everything we have worked toward with the LAPD and the City for far too many years,” said Councilmember Tim McOsker. “We need an inclusive, thoughtful, community-based public safety agency—one that respects and engages every neighborhood and group in LA. For the recruitment office to engage in this behavior and language is completely contrary to who we are entrusted to be in order to provide competent and constitutional public safety. Discipline and corrective action in this matter must be pursued vigorously—not only regarding the alleged speakers, but also with respect to the failed leadership that would condone such behavior.”

