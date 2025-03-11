Port of Los Angeles Names Stephanie Magnien Rockwell as Chief of Staff to the Executive Director

LOS ANGELES – Mar. 11, 2025 – The Port of Los Angeles has appointed Stephanie Magnien Rockwell as chief of staff to the executive director. In this position, Magnien Rockwell will manage special projects, act on executive and administrative matters, provide executive-level staff support and represent the port before City of Los Angeles officials and other stakeholders. The port’s internal audit division will also directly report to her in this new capacity.

“Stephanie brings a highly diversified set of skills and experience to this important position,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “With her proven track record of leadership and results, we’re thrilled to elevate her into this new role.”

At the Port of Los Angeles, Magnien Rockwell most recently served as legislative representative in the workforce and government affairs division, where she served as the port’s liaison to City Hall. In that role, she was responsible for providing legislative, policy and operational support across a wide expanse of port’s priorities. She first joined the port in 2018 in the contracts and purchasing division.

Magnien Rockwell began her career by taking on increasing roles of responsibility for elected officials. These included the Office of California State Assembly Member Judy Chu 49th District; the Office of the City Councilmember Jan Perry, Ninth District; and the Office of City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, Third District. Two years prior to joining the port, she also served as principal project coordinator with the office of the city administrative officer in Los Angeles.

Magnien Rockwell earned her bachelor’s degree in international relations with a minor in business from the University of Southern California and a Master of Public Administration from California State University, Northridge.

