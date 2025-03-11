Sen. Shannon Grove Introduces Classic Car Legislation with Jay Leno’s Support

SACRAMENTO— Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) march 4 announced the introduction of Senate Bill 712, also known as Leno’s Law, to remove unnecessary and burdensome smog check requirements for classic vehicles, ensuring they remain a celebrated part of California’s culture and economy. Leno’s Law is sponsored by renowned car enthusiast and television icon Jay Leno, and seeks to fully exempt collector motor vehicles at least 35 model years or older from the biennial smog check program provided they are insured as collector vehicles.

“California has a rich automotive heritage, with some of the first classic cars rolling off assembly lines right here in our state,” said Senator Shannon Grove. “These rolling pieces of history are more than just vehicles—they have strong cultural ties in our communities and supply thousands of jobs in the aftermarket parts industry. Senate Bill 712 will update the current law to include all classic cars that are 35 years or older, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy their hobby without burdensome restrictions that are driving some collectors and industry businesses out of the state.”

Jay Leno, a lifelong collector and advocate for automotive culture, is backing the bill as its official sponsor.

“California’s rich classic car culture, sparked by the post-war hot rod boom and boosted by Hollywood’s love for chrome and horsepower, has made it a paradise for enthusiasts like me. From the start, California has been a driving force in shaping car culture, with deep ties to classic cars and a global reputation as a hub for these timeless machines,” said Jay Leno. “California’s smog check laws for classic cars need to be updated—they vary too much from state to state, and California’s rules don’t match up with neighboring ones. Our classic cars are only driven for special occasions, weekend drives and car shows. I am excited to work with Senator Grove on SB 712 to make it simpler for us to preserve these pieces of history.”

The legislation addresses smog check requirements that often hinder classic car owners. California’s automotive legacy dates back over a century, with early manufacturers like Studebaker and Pontiac setting up shop in the state. Today, the aftermarket parts industry for these vehicles generates billions annually, supporting jobs and small businesses. SB 712 aims to safeguard this economic engine while honoring the state’s pioneering role in car culture.

California has a thriving specialty automotive aftermarket industry. This industry significantly contributes to the state’s economy, generating $40.44 billion in economic impact. This translates to supporting 149,325 jobs, $13.47 billion in total wages and benefits, and $6.16 billion in taxes paid.

The bill is expected to move through the legislative process in the coming months, with strong backing from car clubs, industry leaders, and enthusiasts statewide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...