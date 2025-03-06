LA Harbor International Film Festival Sets Sail on 22nd Voyage March 13-16

Programming and sponsors for the LA Harbor International Film Festival were announced and the official poster and street banner unveiled, for LAHIFF at the Seafarin’ Reception & Press Launch, held at Port Town Brewing Company, Feb. 13.

LAHIFF takes place at four different locations since the Warner Grant Theatre, the traditional venue for the festival, has closed for renovations. Festival director Stephanie Mardesich welcomed guests before announcing programming.

“We are delighted to return to Port Town Brewing Company to announce programming as we did in 2024. With its landmark location, and support of proprietor James Brown since the inception of the film festival, it is the perfect setting for our guests to convene and later enjoy dining at one of our ‘Epicurean Sponsor’ venues after the event,”

The official poster and street banner “Liberty On The Cinematic Bridge” were unveiled by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who stepped in for LA City Councilman Tim McOsker, District 15.

LAHIFF begins March 13 with education outreach Program A “Read the Book, See the Movie” or RBSM culmination program, featuring the classic novel 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea by Jules Verne, and 1954 Academy Award nominated film.

Opening Night Program B, March 15, 5 to 7 p.m. “Happy Hour + ” features the oral history project Stories of Los Angeles Harbor Area: For Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow (SOLAHA The Movie Vol. VI) at the Dalmatian American Club, which Mardesich called “a true community event” including a “no-host bar and appetizers.

Venue: DAC 5 p.m., 1639 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro.

Reservations:310-831-9821

Program C March 15 Hollywood Nostalgia Tribute happens aboard Battleship IOWA, fantail-aft deck, at 4 p.m., screening MGM’s delightful musical On The Town, about WWII Navy plebes on 24 hour “liberty” in New York City.

Venue: Battleship IOWA, 205 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Reservations: Eventbrite https://LAHIFF22.eventbrite.com

Closing Day, Program D, March 16 “DocSunday,” 2 p.m. at the YWCA Harbor Area Julia Morgan Auditorium. This year features the POLA premiere of Patrice:

The Movie, which Mardesich viewed as a press delegate for the 68th BFI London Film Festival in October 2024.

“The movie touches on so many issues that reflect the YWCA mission including social justice, equity, and civil rights; evoking a mood of humanity and an element of romance in the unique story,” Mardesich said.

Venue: YWCA Harbor Area, 437 W. 9 th St., San Pedro

Reservations: Eventbrite, https://tinyurl.com/LAHIFF-Doc-Sunday

The LAHIFF offers stimulating and entertaining programming that inspires the audience and respects the integrity of the silver screen. Mardesich founded the LAHIFF in 2003 (with Jack Baric) and observes “the film festival is a way to offer a collective experience augmenting the cultural landscape and promoting all San Pedro and surrounding areas have to offer residents, visitors, and tourists.”

Details: All programs are free

Reservations requested for Programs B, C, and D.

See www.laharborfilmfest.com for updates on programming.

