Port of Los Angeles Starts 2025 with Record January

LOS ANGELES – Feb. 19, 2025 – The Port of Los Angeles began 2025 by processing 924,245 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in January. It was the busiest start in the Port’s 117-year history and an 8% increase over last year.

“This January milestone adds to a great run of strong volume, with the last seven months averaging more than 927,000 container units,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka at a media briefing. “A strong economy, along with importers bringing in cargo as a hedge against tariffs and ahead of Lunar New Year, were key factors in January.

Rachel Michelin, President and CEO of the California Retailers Association, joined Seroka at the media event. Representing the largest retail market in the United States, Michelin discussed the impact of tariffs on retailers.

January 2025 loaded imports came in at 483,831 TEUs, a 9.5% increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 113,271 TEUs, a 10.5% decrease over 2024. The Port processed 327,143 empty containers; a 14% jump compared to last year.

