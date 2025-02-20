RPV City Council Meeting Landslide Discussion Recap

RANCHO PALOS VERDES — At the Feb. 18 meeting, the RPV city council received a more refined plan from the Abalone Cove Landslide Abatement District or ACLAD to use a $1.6 million loan from the city to install up to 10 deep dewatering wells 250 feet underground to relieve water pressure that is fueling land movement.

The figure above shows the approximate locations of the proposed wells, which are numbered in order of priority. These locations were selected based on proximity to ACLAD’s historically most productive wells, gaps in dewatering areas, expected survivability, drilling access, and drainage availability. However, they may change as the project progresses and data is collected after each well is drilled. Construction could begin as soon as in two weeks. Data assessing the wells’ effectiveness will be provided during regular landslide updates at city council meetings.

ACLAD estimates the dewatering wells will cost up to $200,000 each, and a pair of monitoring wells that will measure water pressure will cost about $125,000. Annual operations and maintenance is expected to cost approximately $550,000. The city will provide $100,000 worth of in-kind services for project/construction management and geological services. The city’s loan has a 12-year term with a 2.5% interest rate, and the first estimated payment is scheduled for December 2025. ACLAD is expected to request an extension for the first payment since no amount has been disbursed yet this fiscal year. If ACLAD requests additional financial assistance for its dewatering efforts in the future, it will go to the council for consideration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...